Mercato | Mercato – ASSE: Puel, Romeyer… Debuchy empties his bag after his departure!

Posted on November 4, 2021 at 1:45 am by Th.B.

Not having been able to extend his contract at ASSE, Mathieu Debuchy confided in his departure by revealing the roles of Claude Puel and Roland Romeyer.





Although he was appointed captain of theASSE through Claude Puel last season, Mathieu Debuchy could not benefit from a contract extension. The now former right-back of the Saint-Etienne club who plays at Valenciennes henceforth, could not see his wish granted to extend in Forez. A regret for the former French international who did not hide his desire to continue at theASSE, but who had to resign due to the position of Claude Puel, the coach of Greens who refused to offer Debuchy a new contract.

“The coach told me that he did not intend to renew my contract the following season”