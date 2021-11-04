Mercato | Mercato – ASSE: Puel, Romeyer… Debuchy empties his bag after his departure!

Foot – Mercato – ASSE
Not having been able to extend his contract at ASSE, Mathieu Debuchy confided in his departure by revealing the roles of Claude Puel and Roland Romeyer.
Although he was appointed captain of theASSE through Claude Puel last season, Mathieu Debuchy could not benefit from a contract extension. The now former right-back of the Saint-Etienne club who plays at Valenciennes henceforth, could not see his wish granted to extend in Forez. A regret for the former French international who did not hide his desire to continue at theASSE, but who had to resign due to the position of Claude Puel, the coach of Greens who refused to offer Debuchy a new contract.
“The coach told me that he did not intend to renew my contract the following season”
“It’s special, because I learned about it the last week I think, 3 days before the last match, in Dijon. I was summoned 3 days before the end, in the president’s office, with Roland, with the coach and Soucasse and therefore the coach told me that he did not intend to renew my contract the following season. It was a categorical no, it was his choice, I don’t think it was the president’s choice. But it was his choice and his message matched what you were saying, it was that he didn’t see me on the bench because he would have put me on the bench next season. He said that I would not have accepted this position. I told him that maybe I was going to start replacing but that I know that I will contribute to this team and that I will find a place and that I will play matches. I was convinced of it, and that I will find my place as holder. That’s what I told him, that only binds me, I told him what I thought ”. told Mathieu Debuchy To Holy Inside during an interview broadcast on the channel Youtube from the media and in comments reported by People-green.