Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: A fateful date is set for the arrival of Xavi!

FC Barcelona should meet again the leaders of Al-Sadd this Thursday. The Catalan club hopes to find an agreement in the coming hours and close this file this Friday.
” Now the two clubs have to negotiate, you know my position. I am very excited to be going home, hope this happens. It’s coming back to Barça, coming back home, it’s exciting of course “. After his team’s draw, Al Sadd, in front of Al Duhail this Wednesday, Xavi did not hide his desire to return to FC Barcelona. Eager to register his arrival in Catalonia, the Blaugrana leaders traveled to Qatar to negotiate with the leaders ofAl-Sadd. The first meeting, organized on Wednesday, did not lead to an agreement, but the situation could settle down in the coming hours.
The Xavi file closed this Friday?
According to information from the Spanish press, Rafa Yuste et Mateu Alemany, currently in Qatar, reportedly planned to meet with officialsAl-Sadd with the hope of reaching full agreement. The negotiations are expected to last several hours, but the FC Barcelona hopes to complete this file on Friday and then announce the arrival of Xavi according to information from the Cadena Ser. This soap opera would be on the verge of knowing its outcome.