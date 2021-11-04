Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: A fateful date is set for the arrival of Xavi!

Football – Mercato – Barcelona

FC Barcelona should meet again the leaders of Al-Sadd this Thursday. The Catalan club hopes to find an agreement in the coming hours and close this file this Friday.





” Now the two clubs have to negotiate, you know my position. I am very excited to be going home, hope this happens. It’s coming back to Barça, coming back home, it’s exciting of course “. After his team’s draw, Al Sadd, in front of Al Duhail this Wednesday, Xavi did not hide his desire to return to FC Barcelona. Eager to register his arrival in Catalonia, the Blaugrana leaders traveled to Qatar to negotiate with the leaders ofAl-Sadd. The first meeting, organized on Wednesday, did not lead to an agreement, but the situation could settle down in the coming hours.

The Xavi file closed this Friday?