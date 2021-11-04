Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: Xavi avoided disaster for Barça!

Football – Mercato – Barcelona

Posted on November 4, 2021 at 7:10 p.m. by AD

Joan laporta wants to install at all costs Xavi on the bench of FC Barcelona. To do so, the president of the Barça has sent Mateu Alemany and Rafa Yuste To Doha so that they find common ground with Al-Sadd. And while Joan laporta did not make the trip, the Qatari leaders would not have appreciated. Which could have derailed the whole operation without the decisive intervention of Xavi.

A crucial intervention from Xavi for his return?