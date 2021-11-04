Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: Xavi avoided disaster for Barça!

Football – Mercato – Barcelona
To successfully find common ground with Al-Sadd for Xavi, Joan Laporta sent Mateu Alemany and Rafa Yuste to Doha. And while the president of Barça would have preferred to stay in Catalonia, the Qatari high circles would have taken it very badly. But luckily for FC Barcelona, Xavi would have taken matters into his own hands to calm tensions.
A crucial intervention from Xavi for his return?
According to information fromAS, the management ofAl-Sadd would have taken the fact that Joan laporta did not make the trip to Doha to negotiate. Indeed, the sheikh Mohammed bin Al Thani would have felt that it was a lack of respect on the part of the president of the Barça. But luckily for the FC Barcelona, the tension would have eased thanks to Xavi. Indeed, the technician ofAl-Sadd would have intervened to calm things down. Thereby, Xavi should join the Barça. The former Catalan captain is expected to leave the club based in Doha this Thursday, be formalized by the FC Barcelona this Friday and fly to the Catalonia this Saturday, before his presentation Monday.