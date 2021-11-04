Merkel decorated by Macron with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor

For her last visit as Chancellor to France, Angela Merkel was decorated for her longevity at the head of Germany and to underline the friendly relationship between the two countries.

French President Emmanuel Macron presented this Wednesday evening the insignia of the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor to Angela Merkel, in Beaune (Côte d’Or), for her last visit as Chancellor in France.

“Thank you for teaching me so much (…) Thank you for accepting this impetuous young president who wanted to shake everything up”, “thank you for this patience and this indulgence towards me”, Emmanuel Macron told him, in a short speech which gave the ceremony a more personal touch. “You accepted this energy, maybe sometimes this insolence with a lot of benevolence and wisdom and from that I learned,” he continued.





“Since you have been Chancellor, France has learned to know and love you”, “during all these years, you have helped to keep Europe united despite all the shocks”, “it is a magnificent European destiny “. “I hope this lesson you left behind, against all odds, will continue,” he added.

This “farewell visit” is presented as a “personal” moment between the two leaders and their husbands, Brigitte Macron and Joachim Sauer, before Angela Merkel leaves politics after the constitution of a new German government expected in December .

Exceptional longevity

The Grand Cross is the highest distinction of the Legion of Honor, which “embodies the strength of Franco-German friendship, maintained by Angela Merkel”, according to the presidency. It is also about honoring the exceptional longevity of the Chancellor who has led Germany for 16 years and has worked with four French presidents since Jacques Chirac.

In recent months, the French President has paid tribute to him on several occasions, praising the “commitment”, “patience” and “listening skills” of the Chancellor with whom he has worked closely on the European scene. Because, according to him, “Europe cannot move forward if Germany and France do not agree”.