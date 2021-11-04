Mila announces that she will file a complaint after being threatened by a young singer

Iambillies, a singer very followed on social networks, has copiously insulted and threatened Mila in a live video.

Mila, the young woman harassed and threatened with death since January 18, 2020, has again been the target of a wave of harassment on social networks. The young woman was connected to a Live of the young singer Iambillies, very followed on social networks. “I sent him some messages of support and encouragement in his live for his music“Writes Mila on Twitter,”I was kind, I just wanted to encourage her“.

But when Iambillies discovers that Mila is connected to her live, insults rain down with incredible violence and vulgarity. Mila recorded extracts to post on social media. “On numerous occasions in her live (more than an hour of live insulting me, defaming me and encouraging her community to do the same) she fully assumed to incite my harassment and want at all costs that I commit suicide or that I get attacked“. “Next time you drink bleach it will go faster“, We actually hear in the long diatribe of the young singer, punctuated by insults.





A year earlier already, the young singer had already devoted a video on the TikTok platform to attack Mila. “I continued to follow her and this evening I sent her some messages of support and encouragement in her live for her musicWrites Mila.

Mila has announced her intention to file a complaint. “Tomorrow, instead of going to work and having a life like everyone else, I’m going to file a complaint against her, and I’m tired of doing thisShe writes. Maître Malka, his lawyer, confirmed to Figaro that the complaint was “In progress“, That he would formally intervene”today or tomorrow“. The young woman and the lawyer are indeed trying to find all of the singer’s words, erased following the outburst of the case on social networks.