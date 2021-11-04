Good plan news Mobile plan: this operator does better than Free and breaks the prices!

Free had better watch out! Because another operator has arrived in the field of mobile plans, and he is not there to sort the lenses. Indeed, with 60GB of data at € 6.99, this new operator is particularly competitive!

Prixtel: mobile plans at crushed and responsible prices!

Recently arrived in the field of mobile plans, Prixtel is hitting hard with its plans! We especially remember the double cool kiss effect with on the one hand the fact that the package adapts according to your consumption, and in addition, it is CO2 neutral.

See the discounts on mobile plans at Prixtel

Prixtel is a discreet operator which is slowly making a place for itself in the field of telephone operators. Having a complete offer, this operator is French was born in the South-East of France.

At the beginning rather oriented towards professionals, Prixtel quickly turned to individuals in order to offer a differentiating offer. Acquired in June 2021 by SFR, Prixtel relies on the latter’s network.

If Prixtel is so interesting, it is mainly because of its offer, which is very flexible with your consumption.





Prixtel: an adaptable package that competes with Free

First of all, it should be noted that Prixtel’s offer in terms of mobile plans is divided into three flagship products called simply The Small, The Large and The Giant. These three packages are non-binding and above all, adapt to your consumption.

Indeed, the latter works in steps, and it is according to your consumption that you pay your subscription. Thereby :

If you consume between 0 and 60GB of data per month, your plan will cost you € 6.99 per month.

If you consume between 60 and 80GB of data per month, your plan will cost you € 9.99 per month.

If you consume between 80 and 100GB of data per month, your plan will cost you € 12.99 per month.

A particularly interesting alternative that will allow you to make substantial savings on your package! In addition, each month, you start from scratch!

And with that, Prixtel offsets CO2 emissions by organizing operations. These offsets can take the form of planted trees, or the financing of carbon emission reductions for French farmers.