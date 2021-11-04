Monaco held in check by PSV Eindhoven

The Principality’s players retain the lead in Group B despite their lackluster draw against PSV on Thursday.

Monaco failed to win in front of PSV Eindhoven (0-0) Thursday evening on the 4th day of Group B of the Europa League but remains at the top of its group. With eight points, Niko Kovac’s men did not squander the benefit of their victory on Dutch soil (2-1) two weeks ago.

However, this time, Monaco never managed to show qualities of speed, in counterattack as in placed attack. As in the other meeting of the group, Real Sociedad did not manage to win in front of the Austrians at Sturm Graz, Monaco still has two points ahead of the Spaniards, next opponents at the Stade Louis-II on November 25. next for a match at the top. In case of victory, Monaco will then be assured of finishing first in their group.

As on the first leg, Kovac has therefore decided to leave his captain and scorer, Wissam Ben Yedder, on the bench, to give confidence to young rookie Myron Boadu. Unfortunately for Monaco, he and his partners were too roughed up during the first half to offer a presentable performance. Monaco never managed to approach the goals of Joël Drommel and even less to send a shot on target.





Even without his offensive nuggets, the Englishman Noni Madueke and the Dutchman Cody Gakpo, injured, even without his world champion Mario Götze, sick, the PSV Eindhoven was master of the game in front of its 900 supporters, also masters of the Stade Louis- II.

Three changes at half-time

Alone, Benoît Badiashile, defensive fighter managed to keep the Monegasque house upright. But after the failed match in Brest (0-2) last Sunday, this half was too much. At the break, Kovac certainly raised his voice very loudly. In any case, he was radical. He went from a 3-5-2 to a progressive 4-4-2 and, most importantly, made three changes. Jean Lucas, non-existent, Axel Disasi, uninspired, and Ruben Aguilar, harmless, have been replaced by Djibril Sidibé, Aleksandr Golovin and Sofiane Diop.

Shortly after, the latter, with a good deviation, allowed Boadu to find himself alone in front of the opposing goalkeeper (51st). But his procrastination is a sign of his current lack of confidence. He was replaced by Ben Yedder (66th). The next minute, a header from Aurélien Tchouameni could have allowed the Red and Whites to lead. But the captain and Brazilian central defender André Ramalho of PSV was watching to get the ball out of the head (67th).

Less domineering, the Dutch, for their part, continue to develop an attacking game, in an attempt to win. Without success. But like Monaco, Eindhoven can still believe in a qualification. For that, it will certainly be necessary to win its last two matches.