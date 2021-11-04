Monday 20, Mustache’s first electric cargo bike is a not that long longtail

4

The Vosges electric bike manufacturer is embarking on cargo with its Monday 20, a longtail type model designed to transport children or goods while remaining fairly compact and manoeuvrable.

Although it is still quite confidential when it comes to sales volume, the cargo bike market is booming. Union Sport & Cycle is indeed reporting growth of 354% in 2020, for a total of 11,000 sales in France, which admittedly only represent 1% of the market, but suggests a great growth opportunity for a number of tire manufacturers. electric bikes. Among these cargo bikes, one category is particularly popular for its more accessible and less bulky side, that of the bicycle says longtail, a “long tail” bicycle, lengthened and reinforced to accommodate passengers or goods on its luggage rack. This is the category chosen by the manufacturer Mustache Bikes for its first cargo bike, called Monday 20. A Monday that gets longer If Mustache has chosen to anchor its freighter in its Monday series, it is no coincidence. Entering the category of rather utility urban bikes, this series is also the one that saw the birth of the manufacturer’s first urban bike, Monday 26 – since replaced by Monday 27. Monday 28 point for this cargo longtail however, since the number used refers to the diameter of the wheels of the bicycle. As you can see, the Monday 20 is therefore equipped with small 20-inch wheels, for greater maneuverability, reduced height and length and a lower center of gravity. This also makes it easier to step over the bike, especially since a telescopic seat post (100 mm and suspended over 40 mm) allows the saddle height to be lowered to keep both feet flat on the ground when riding. stops. The low height also makes access to the childrens seats on the luggage rack easier, especially as a central stand stabilizes the bike.

The Monday 20 takes up some of the design features of the Monday 27, in particular its Mustache handlebars and its head tube. © Mustache Bikes

Versatility and compactness Because Monday 20, like all good longtail self-respecting, is designed to accommodate several people on board. In this case, up to two children or babies in suitable seats, or an adult under 70 kg. A safety barrier is provided with the bicycle to prevent falls and is also used to secure crates of goods if the bicycle is used for deliveries or for shopping. An optional support is also provided for the front of the bike, in order to carry an additional crate. It can also accommodate a basket. In total, the bike can support up to 200 kg of load (70 kg on the rear rack).

The Monday 20 is in any case very modular and Mustache offers various accessories to equip it: seats, handles, saddlebags, transport boxes, tensioners …





Often synonymous with an imposing bike, the cargo bike is not always easy to handle or park. Mustache nevertheless wanted his Monday 20 particularly compact, since it does not exceed 185 cm in length, which corresponds more or less to the total length of an adult city bike. It is also possible to place the bike upright, resting on the rear rack, so that it can enter an elevator or take up less space in a garage, on a balcony or in the entrance of an apartment, for example example.

Two versions with one or two batteries The Monday 20 Mustache is available in two main versions: Monday 20.3 and Monday 20.5. From a mechanical point of view, the first is equipped with a Shimano Deore transmission, renowned for its reliability. Version 20.5 benefits from a continuously variable transmission Enviolo HD, with Gates belt replacing the chain.

The continuously variable transmission Enviolo. © Mustache Bikes

The engine is signed Bosch, as always with Mustache. Similar to the Bosch Performance Line CX, but suitable for cargo bikes, the Bosch Cargo Line motor delivers a maximum torque of 85 Nm which will be very useful when pulling a fully loaded bike and starting uphill, for example. Braking is not neglected either, since one can count on a powerful Magura MT4 hydraulic system, while the tires are reinforced to withstand heavy loads (Kenda 20 x 2.3 “on Monday 20.3, Schwalbe Pick- Up 20 x 2.35 “on the 20.5).

Electrically assisted cargo bikes are often quite expensive, and Monday 20 is no exception to the rule with an entry ticket of € 4,599 for Monday 20.3. The 20.5 climbs for its part to 5599 €. These two bikes are also available in Dual versions, with double battery. An option invoiced 1000 € all the same and which therefore brings the total energy capacity to 1000 Wh, for a doubled autonomy, announced at 71 km in turbo mode and up to 224 km in economy mode.