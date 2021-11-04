Mondial du Tatouage: the end of the huge tattoo fair in Paris due to the covid

Sad news for all tattoo aficionados. The Mondial du Tatouage in Paris, considered one of the largest exhibitions dedicated to the art of tattooing in the world, announces that it has to “shut down” because of the covid-19 epidemic. The event will therefore not return to the Grande Halle de La Villette.

Every year since 2013, tattoo enthusiasts met in the 19th arrondissement of Paris on the occasion of World Tattoo. After 13 years of absence in the capital, the famous tattoo artist Tintin (Tin-tin Tattoos, Paris) had indeed decided to revive from its ashes this mythical event dedicated to tattooing. And it didn’t take long for success to arrive. In 2017, the World Tattoo had brought together more than 30,000 enthusiasts, curious and lovers of tattooing. However. The covid-19 epidemic went through there, forcing the famous parisian tattoo convention to cancel its last two editions. This November 1, 2021, Tintin therefore spoke on Facebook to share sad news. Through the publication of a press release, the exhibition organizer announced the end of the Mondial du Tatouage ” because of the Covid-19 pandemic “.





“ It is with the greatest dismay that I come to announce this sad news to you. Our company in charge of its organization unfortunately did not survive the two cancellations, each suffered within a week of the opening of the doors, due to the Covid19 pandemic. ” Explain Tintin on Facebook, adding no longer being able to ” hold financially without any date in sight “And be forced” to put the key under the door “.

Bad news therefore for the many tattoo enthusiasts who used to meet each year at the Grande Halle de la Villette. While some only admired the works produced live by the tattoo artists present on site, others did not hesitate to take the plunge and leave with a beautiful memory drawn for life on their skin. Finally, others preferred to take advantage of concerts, exhibitions or competitions offered for the occasion.

Corn Tintin has not said his last word and promises that he will put ” do everything possible to be able to return to Paris very quickly, with a new event that will continue to put stars in your eyes again and again “He confided on November 1 on Facebook.