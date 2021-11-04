Morning meeting AOF France / Europe – Rise in sight after the Fed – 11/04/2021 at 08:38

(AOF) – European equity markets are expected to rise at the opening in the wake of new records set by Wall Street. The Fed did the job last night by confirming the start of “tapering” while rejecting the hypothesis of an upcoming rate hike. This midday, investors will be watching closely for announcements from the Bank of England. In the morning, they will react to the publication of the PMI indices in services in Europe. In terms of values, Societe Generale unveiled a quarterly net profit above expectations and the appointment of a new CFO.

The values ​​to follow today

Biocorp

Sanofi and Roche are joining forces around the Mallya connected device for SoloStar developed by Biocorp – a French company specializing in the development and manufacture of medical devices and injection drug delivery systems. Mallya for SoloStar is the only CE Class IIb medical device for insulin injection pens compatible with all SoloStar insulin pens. Through this partnership, the two companies intend to jointly contribute to the safety and comfort of people with diabetes through a connected ecosystem.

Solutions 30

In the third quarter of 2021, Solutions 30 recorded sales of 212.1 million euros, down slightly by 0.7%. Like-for-like, activity fell by 4.2%. The specialist in solutions for new technologies explained this decline by a particularly high basis of comparison and difficulties in supplying materials which led to postponing interventions or projects.

Suez

On the occasion of the publication of its third quarter 2021 results, Suez adjusted its annual EBIT target upwards. The environmental services specialist now expects an Ebit located in the upper half of the range that had been set previously (between 1.4 and 1.6 billion euros), that is to say at above 1.5 billion euros. At the same time, the group confirmed its other 2021 objectives.

Teleperformance





Teleperformance reported third quarter 2021 revenue of € 1.755 billion, up 20.8% like-for-like. Commercial momentum was sustained, driven by the acceleration of the digitalization of the market, in particular via the e-commerce, logistics, social networks and online entertainment sectors. Over nine months, activity grew by 31% on a comparable basis to 5.186 billion euros.

Macroeconomic figures

The purchasing managers’ indices for the services sector and Composite in October are expected for France at 9:50 a.m., for Germany at 9:55 a.m. and for the euro zone at 10 a.m. The evolution of producer prices in September in the euro zone will be unveiled at 11 a.m.

The Bank of England’s monetary policy decision is expected at 1 p.m.

In the United States, investors will learn at 1:30 p.m. productivity, unit labor costs in the third quarter and weekly jobless claims.

Around 8:30 a.m., the euro gave up 0.28% to $ 1.1579.

Yesterday in Paris

The European stock markets have shown a wait-and-see attitude a few hours before the Fed’s monetary policy decision. With the start of “tapering” largely anticipated, investors will focus on comments about inflation in the run-up to a rate hike. After recording yesterday a record closing at 6,927.03 points, the CAC 40 posted an all-time high in session at 6,955.10 points. The precedent dated September 4, 2000 at 6,944.77 points at the time of the Internet bubble. The Paris index finally gained 0.34% to 6,950.65 points.

Yesterday on Wall Street

US equity markets set new records after the Fed. Unsurprisingly, the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged. Above all, it validated expectations by announcing the start of “tapering”, that is to say the gradual reduction of its asset repurchases, as of this month. The central bank has also tried to convince operators once again of the “transitory” nature of inflation. In this context, it postponed the scenario of a possible next rate hike. The Dow Jones gained 0.29% to 36,157.58 points and the Nasdaq, 1.04% to 15,811.58 points.