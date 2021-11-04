MotoGP Portimao-2 D0 Debriefing Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha): “You won’t see number 1 next year” (Full)

This Thursday, November 4, 2021, Fabio Quartararo answered journalists’ questions from the Algarve International Autodrome in Portimao, as a prelude to the Grande Prémio Brembo do Algarve.

We went to listen (via teleconference software) to the words of the French driver, who is participating for the first time in a Grand Prix with a world title in his pocket…

As usual, we report here the words of Fabio Quartararo without any formatting, except for the questions in French, which then make use of the informal (at the end of the interview).

Fabio, we congratulate you again on your 2021 MotoGP World Championship title! How were these 10 days?

Fabio Quartararo : ” thank you so much ! My voice is still damaged (laughs) but it was really good to celebrate that after Misano with the team on Sunday. I spent a few days with my family and it was really good, although it was difficult to get back to training after these few holidays. But that was of course necessary to feel ready for this race. But yes, it was a very special week after winning the championship in Misano. “

You can now be a little more relaxed but you still have to fight for the triple crown …

“No, honestly I wouldn’t say I feel the pressure because to be honest I achieved my goal. But of course I’ll do my best! I’m here to fight for the win or the podium, but it’s something I can’t really control, so I’ll do my best and we’ll see the end result. But of course it would be nice to do that, so we’ll see if we can do it. “

The year 2021 is almost over: what do you expect from Yamaha for 2022?

“(Laughs) they already know that! Top speed! I feel really good on the bike and the top speed would not only be for a single lap but also to fight in some races because that is extremely important. I think that’s the main thing. Of course if they find something more for the chassis (that would be nice) but like I said before the chassis is really good so they can improve but the margin is so small it is not very important. But working on top speed is the clear thing that I asked of Yamaha, in order to fight in certain races and also to be able to overtake more easily on certain tracks. “

Is it easier to run with pressure or without pressure?

“Personally, I feel relaxed. I never really ran with that kind of pressure. In Misano my pressure was quite high because I knew I was playing something very important, but here I don’t have that kind of pressure. You always have stress before you start the race, but I think it’s a good stress, the adrenaline before the start. I think it’s not about the pressure or the lack of pressure, but only the things that you are fighting for. I think the last two races will be much easier than the previous three which were quite difficult. “

Are you going to use number 1 next year?





“No, you won’t see this number because I started with number 20 and I don’t feel like I am number 1. So I will continue with number 20 until the end of my career, because it is number which really inspired me to start when I was four years old. It’s a very special number. “

The big news of the week was the injury of Marc Marquez and his withdrawal here. Usually, pilots with this kind of injury come back to competition right away. Not him. What do you think ?

“Above all, I wish him a quick recovery. If he has decided that, it may be that he is not feeling very well, because of course he suffered a bad fall. Its safety comes first. I also think what happened to him last year is something that made him a little calmer. I think for sure, if he had had the chance to run, he sure would’ve been here. He will obviously have to recover from this fall. “

How hard is it to refocus for the last two races after winning the championship?

“To be honest it was only difficult on the first day, Tuesday, to get back to training after Misano. But to refocus, I think it’s relatively easy because driving, running, fighting with these boys, is what I love. So I wouldn’t say it’s very difficult, because that’s what I want. So more than the difficulty, I would say I couldn’t wait to be back. “