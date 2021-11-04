Mustache Bikes: “Made in France is delicate in a globalized bicycle industry”

In 2020, the French bicycle market actually posted a turnover of 3 billion euros (bicycles + accessories), up 25% compared to 2019, an exceptional year which also affected pedelecs, including sales grew by almost 30%. These electrically assisted bicycles alone now account for 56% of total cycle turnover (1,070 million, + 58%), even though they still only represent 19% of the market in terms of volume.

Mustache Bikes, one of the French specialists in electrically assisted bicycles (VAE), announced in mid-October that it wanted to strengthen its management with the arrival in its management team of Olivier Cantet as chairman and the appointment as deputy general manager of Romain Berthet, at Mustache for 7 years. A way for the two co-founders, Greg Sand and Emmanuel Antonot, to gain ground by becoming both vice-presidents of the company’s supervisory board. This reorganization will be effective on January 1, 2022. For Greg Sand, it is “a need to supplement current skills” by separating the operational from the strategic. The two co-founders say they have developer souls. This has enabled them in 10 years to hoist their Vosges SME among the leaders of the French VAE, with a turnover of more than 100 million euros, and a workforce of more than 160 employees. The two Nancy residents want to think about tomorrow, about the future developments of their company to respond to the incredible dynamism of the French bicycle market in general and electrically assisted bicycles in particular.

French production dependent on foreign suppliers

And French production in all of this is doing well, thanks to Mustache, O2Feel and others. So obviously, the made in France is not really what it could have been, with the Peugeot and Gitane of yesteryear. “The concept of made in France is delicate in a globalized bicycle industry”, admits Greg Sand. “We need to talk more about assembly than purely French manufacture.” French manufacturers actually depend on foreign suppliers such as Bosch (for engine and battery systems), Shimano, Campagnolo, SRAM … And this dependence is felt all the more at the moment because of the problems of shortages of components (brakes , transmissions, etc.) and electronic chips, but also increasing transport costs. “The prices have skyrocketed. This has repercussions on the delays”, explains the co-founder of Mustache. “We went from a situation before covid where we made commitments very early with our suppliers – 9 to 12 months in advance, which gave us visibility – to today where it is double the trouble . The lead times are getting longer – up to two years for certain components – and yet we have no visibility. We are piloting for three or four weeks “, says Greg Sand.

Concretely, buyers will have to wait a few weeks to a few months before being able to pick up a Mustache electric bike under current conditions. And this is reflected in the objectives of the SME which sold 50,000 VAE in 2020 and should do the same in 2021 when it initially expected 65,000 to 70,000 units over the year. “We are totally dependent on our supplies, but the demand is there.” This is what makes the co-founder optimistic, who considers his goal of 100,000 units achievable.

So of course Mustache bikes are not for everyone, and that shouldn’t work out with the situation. It takes at least € 2,500 to get a cycle of the brand, with prices that keep increasing. But Greg Sand assures us that their customers are investing more and more in their bikes, which conveniently replace the second car in a household. “These are bikes that always roll more and more.” Uses and mentalities are changing. Proof ? The boom in cargo bikes. Difficult to escape these family boats in the streets of the capital. A market in which Mustache intends to have its share of the pie. Its multi-use model will be available on November 20. And it won’t be really cheap either.