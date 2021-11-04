Netflix is ​​slowly but officially launching into gaming

Netflix is ​​officially taking its first steps in video games. Rather timid beginnings, but that says a lot about the platform’s diversification strategy. At the moment, only five mobile games are offered for Android.

Video games, a new step in Netflix’s diversification strategy. We told you several months ago that the platform was going to launch into the gaming, after a first experience especially in Poland, it is now done. For the moment, the launch is quite modest: five games available only on Android, pending iOS. It is Stranger Things 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shoothing Hoops, Card blast and Teeter (Up). Theoretically, these five titles should be available directly in your mobile application. In practice, it seems that the deployment is done in bursts. No trace is currently visible on our application. However, the games in question are already available on the Google Play Store.

It’s time to talk to you about gaming! 👾 From TOMORROW, 5 games will be available directly via your Netflix application on mobile and tablet (Android for now). This is the very beginning of the adventure, many additions and optimizations are to come! pic.twitter.com/jjVhSPqDhs

A little shy beginnings

But if you are one of the lucky ones, the process could not be simpler. No additional costs (apart from the recent increase in subscription prices, of course), no advertising, no in-app purchases, you access the games through the application, for all profiles connected to your account – except youth profiles. Note however that the games do not run in the app, but refer to the Google Play Store to finalize the download.

So no runaway. As indicated by the vice-president in charge of files gaming at Netflix, Mike Verdu, the service only does “his first steps in creating a video game experience”. At first, the titles offered by the firm are fairly basic mobile games, geared towards casual players. We are still very far from an approach cloud gaming as we have seen at Shadow or Google. But ultimately, Netflix’s ambitions should be revised upwards. The acquisition in September of the Night School studio is quite clear proof of this.