New shocking revelations on the alleged victim “physically and morally traumatized”!

For several days, Ary Abittan has hit the headlines. On October 31, the actor was arrested and indicted for rape. According to “Le Point”, the victim who is an “acquaintance” of the actor, accused him of “non-consensual sexual practices” after having had a “protected sexual act” with the latter. Following his filing of a complaint, the investigators would have found “bloody” sheets at the Parisian home of Ary Abittan.

This week on the set of “Touche pas à mon poste”, Cyril Hanouna and his team often took the floor to discuss the matter. This Wednesday, November 3, 2021, Guillaume Genton gave news of Ary Abittan. According to him, the happy dad of three girls is “currently confined with his family in a hotel” and is considering “a communication strategy to consider the after”, he explained.





Guillaume Genton was also able to discuss with Arash Derambarsh, the lawyer for the young woman and alleged victim. According to him, “this case is not only a case of rape, but also a case of violence”. According to him, Ary Abittan and his client who is a student “had an affair” and “facts of this type have already occurred”.

For this case, the victim’s lawyer also underlined “incredible violence” and “injuries noted by the medico-judicial unit”. The young woman would also be “traumatized physically and mentally by the facts”. Shocked, she would live a “recluse” and would not have the strength to go back to class.

According to information from the council, for “acts of rape aggravated by violence”, Ary Abittan could face up to 15 years in prison.

NB

See also: Isabelle Nanty at worst: “I missed my life”