New urban violence, this Wednesday evening, in Saint-Benoît

In the early evening, this Wednesday, November 3, about forty young people went to stone a building in the Cité Labourdonnais, in Saint-Benoît. The gendarmes intervened, arrests took place. The mayor, Patrice Selly, calls for calm.

updated on November 3, 2021 at 10:44 p.m.



New urban violence broke out in Saint-Benoît, this Wednesday, November 3. At the end of the day, around forty young people went to stone a building in the Cité Labourdonnais.

The gendarmes intervened to restore calm in the neighborhood. The gendarmerie helicopter was also mobilized in the area at nightfall.

Young people questioned

According to our information, arrests took place. This evening, the mayor of Saint-Benoît, Patrice Selly, denounces this new violence in his town.

Already last weekend, on Halloween night, clashes broke out between groups of young people and the police in the Bras Fusil district.

The reaction of the mayor of Saint-Benoît

In a video posted on Facebook, Patrice Selly addresses “to those who think they can walk on Saint-Benoît and its population, these groups of young minors, most often, who roam the streets at the end of the day or at night, and are not controlled by their parents”.





“I say stop and I call everyone to calm”, sues the mayor who asks for state aid and justice “to prevent nuisance caused by a minority of young people”.

Watch his statement here:

“Parents will have to assume”

Patrice Selly asks “more resources, more patrols, we need arrests and sentences”. “The parents of these young delinquents will also have to assume their responsibilities”, warns the mayor who recalls that “surveillance cameras will be deployed in the city center soon, but also in other sectors “.

“The more provocations there are, the more determination there will be in us”, concludes Patrice Selly.