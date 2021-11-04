More

    Newcastle have their new coach according to the English press … and it’s a surprise

    According to Sky Sports, Newcastle have reached an agreement in principle with former Bournemouth coach Eddie Howe. The English club passed under the Saudi flag created a surprise with this relatively unknown coach in Europe.

    For Newcastle fans who dreamed of a big name on the bench, it will take patience. Because the new coach of the Magpies has a good chance to be called Eddie Howe. According to several British media including Sky Sports, the English club bought by the Saudi sovereign fund has set its sights on the former coach of Burnley (2011-2012) and especially Bournemouth (2012-2020). An agreement in principle on a two-and-a-half-year contract has been found. Eddie Howe, who will be 44 on November 29, is very close to signing up until 2024.


    The Magpies were targeting Unai Emery

    Newcastle management were reportedly impressed with the way Eddie Howe presented his plan and ambitions for the club. The Magpies have not yet formalized his arrival and there is little chance that Howe will be on the bench on Saturday during the match of the 11th day of the Premier League on the lawn of Brighton. But the two sides are close to an agreement. Eddie Howe therefore has a good chance of succeeding Steve Bruce who left the club in 19th place in the championship. Earlier this week, Unai Emery had a good chat with Newcastle but the former PSG and Arsenal coach finally decided to stay in Villarreal.


