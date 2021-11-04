Nintendo presents its results and changes several of its objectives

Compared to the record results caused last year by the double confinement + Animal Crossing effect, Nintendo posted lower results at the end of its first fiscal semester. For the period April-September 2021, turnover and net profit are down 20%, while remaining at very high levels in the history of the company. And while it won’t do as well as last year’s record, Nintendo has upped its targets for the current fiscal year. The turnover is still expected at 12 billion euros but the net profit is now 2.6 billion euros, against 2.5 billion euros previously. Its second best year since the launch of the Switch, in short.
Nintendo targets 24 million switches and 200 million games in 12 months
Nintendo distributed 3.83 million Switches between July and September, for a total of 8.28 million consoles sold for the first fiscal half of the year, down 34% from the same half last year. As Nikkei revealed this week, Nintendo has effectively changed its goals and now plans to distribute 24 million Switch over the entire fiscal year instead of 25.5 million for the previous goal (28.83 million for the record of the past year).
Demand isn’t the problem, especially with a brand-new OLED Switch, but Nintendo fears the impact of semiconductor shortages. As of September 30, 2021, Nintendo has distributed 92.87 million Switches worldwide, including 16.5 million Switch Lite. The Wii and the PS4 are beaten: only the Nintendo DS can still boast of having done better at the same stage of its career.
The total number of games distributed on Switch reaches 681 million, including 93.89 million between April and September 2021, which represents a drop of only 6% compared to what you could call the semester of containment. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, New Pokémon Snap and Mario Golf: Super Rush were respectively distributed to 3.60 million, 2.19 million and 1.94 million copies worldwide, knowing that New Pokémon Snap is not published by Nintendo in Japan and therefore the figures for this territory are missing.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe makes history
At the same time, the total of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe reaches 38.74 million copies, which now places it at the top of the bestsellers in the history of the franchise ahead of Mario Kart Wii. Better, we can even consider it as the best-selling game in the history of Nintendo since Wii Sports (82.9 million) and Super Mario Bros. (40.24 million) were mostly provided with their console.
The top 10 biggest-selling Switch isn’t changing, but at this rate Ring Fit Adventure will soon pass Splatoon 2 and Pokémon Let’s Go. Note that although Nintendo has lowered its target for console sales, it has in return raised its forecast for game sales by 10 million copies thanks to the good results of the first half of the year. At the very least, Nintendo now intends to sell 200 million Switch games in 12 months.
Regarding the progress of digital, Nintendo says it is satisfied with sales of games in downloads and Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions, but the half-year turnover of the eShop (1 billion euros) is down 16%, for lack of ” have been able to count on a title comparable to Animal Crossing: New Horizons last year.
Notable statistics
- 70% of the games sold on Switch between April and September are Nintendo games (82% last year).
- 45% of games sold on Switch between April and September were for download (47% last year).
- Revenues related to mobile games have also fallen, but Nintendo does not reveal the exact figures.
- With 3.60 million copies distributed, Skyward Sword HD almost already exceeds its total on Wii.