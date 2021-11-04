Nintendo presents its results and changes several of its objectives

Compared to the record results caused last year by the double confinement + Animal Crossing effect, Nintendo posted lower results at the end of its first fiscal semester. For the period April-September 2021, turnover and net profit are down 20%, while remaining at very high levels in the history of the company. And while it won’t do as well as last year’s record, Nintendo has upped its targets for the current fiscal year. The turnover is still expected at 12 billion euros but the net profit is now 2.6 billion euros, against 2.5 billion euros previously. Its second best year since the launch of the Switch, in short.

Nintendo results Period Turnover Operational profit Net profit April 2020 – September 2020 5.8 billion euros 2.2 billion euros 1.6 billion euros April 2021 – September 2021 4.7 billion euros 1.6 billion euros 1.3 billion euros

Nintendo targets 24 million switches and 200 million games in 12 months

Nintendo distributed 3.83 million Switches between July and September, for a total of 8.28 million consoles sold for the first fiscal half of the year, down 34% from the same half last year. As Nikkei revealed this week, Nintendo has effectively changed its goals and now plans to distribute 24 million Switch over the entire fiscal year instead of 25.5 million for the previous goal (28.83 million for the record of the past year).

Demand isn’t the problem, especially with a brand-new OLED Switch, but Nintendo fears the impact of semiconductor shortages. As of September 30, 2021, Nintendo has distributed 92.87 million Switches worldwide, including 16.5 million Switch Lite. The Wii and the PS4 are beaten: only the Nintendo DS can still boast of having done better at the same stage of its career.

The total number of games distributed on Switch reaches 681 million, including 93.89 million between April and September 2021, which represents a drop of only 6% compared to what you could call the semester of containment. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, New Pokémon Snap and Mario Golf: Super Rush were respectively distributed to 3.60 million, 2.19 million and 1.94 million copies worldwide, knowing that New Pokémon Snap is not published by Nintendo in Japan and therefore the figures for this territory are missing.