Norwegian fund KLP bans Thales (for the second time) and Dassault Aviation

Weapons that “violate fundamental humanitarian principles“. This is the reason given by the Norwegian pension fund KLP, which manages nearly 78 billion euros in assets, to withdraw its stakes in 14 international companies specializing in armaments. Two tricolors appear on the blacklist: Thales and Dassault Aviation. However, the capital and stock market impact of this withdrawal should be minimal. According to the fund’s reference document published in 2020, KLP would own only 6,952 shares in Thales (out of 213,365,958 shares as of December 31, 2020) for … 172 at Dassault Aviation. The price of the French giant gained 1.97% at 4:00 p.m. this Thursday (at 82.82 euros), while that of Dassault Aviation nibbled 1.89% (at 94.30 euros).

Other international companies are also excluded from the holdings of KLP. The British Rolls-Royce, the Americans Leidos, General Dynamics (17,300 shares) and Raytheon, the Italian Leonardo as well as the Chinese shipbuilder CSIC, he explains in a press release.

Nuclear power in the sights

In the 2021 vintage of the ethics report of Norway’s largest pension fund, most groups are excluded for their products related to atomic weapons. Thales was thus dismissed for its participation in the production of the M51 nuclear missile, used by the French army, while Dassault Aviation was banned because its combat aircraft, the Rafale, had a version suitable for the use of the weapon. nuclear.

But the Norwegian fund also justifies its decision by the involvement of Thales in the war in Yemen. The fourteenth global defense group is pinned for providing military equipment and services to the coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the fund justifies. KLP relies on Amnesty International’s report to exclude the French industrialist. The media NGO Disclose had also revealed the involvement of the manufacturer in Yemen, in particular via the supply of the “Pod Damocles”. “This ‘laser designation’ system attached to the underside of combat aircraft allows pilots to guide all types of missiles,” details the media.

Return to the blacklist for Thales

Exclusion by the KLP fund is nothing new for Thales. The supplier has already banned in 2005 because of arms production “cluster munitions” (a “mother” bomb filled with mini explosive bombs.) Its participation in a joint venture with EADS, which marketed a PR Cargo artillery grenade, had been denounced. A product whose use was then described as a constituent “an important humanitarian problem”. EADS was also excluded from the beneficiaries of the fund at that time and for the same reason. The KLP is still in open struggle against these cluster munitions: the Israeli defense group Elbit Systems was banned this year for this reason.



Another element had motivated the first exclusion of Thales. In 2006, the industrialist was sanctioned by the fund for his involvement in a system of corruption as part of an arms deal in South Africa. Thales is then associated, recalls the document, with corrupt business practices, involving the payment of bribes to former South African vice-president Jacob Zuma.

The Norwegian then relied on a court decision rendered by the High Court of Durban in 2005 which thus pointed to the role of a joint venture led by Thales allowing easier access to the market, while recalling the declarations of ‘a former director of the French group who openly accused the industrialist of systematic business practices tinged with corruption.







Thales will, however, reinstate the list of beneficiaries in 2009. According to the Norwegian fund, the French company, at that time, was not “no longer involved in the manufacture of cluster munitions in any country”. The reference document published in 2010 confirms the reintegration of the French company.

Several French industrialists pinned

For Dassault Aviation, this seems to be its first exclusion. The aircraft manufacturer is criticized for the dual use offered by the Rafale, which can be equipped with conventional weapons but also with nuclear missiles. It is for this second reason that the company is excluded. But it is also the participation of Dassault Aviation in Thales that pushes KLP to put the aircraft manufacturer on the blacklist. He “dhas a significant stake and influence in Thales SA, which is in itself susceptible to exclusion “, can we read in the report.



Dassault Aviation indeed holds 24.6% of Thales shares, for 25.7% by the French State. The balance, 49.7%, is floating in the form of shares. It is in this part of the capital that the participation of the Norwegian fund intervened.

Other French players have been pinned down in recent years by the powerful Nordic pension fund. Safran was banned in 2006 for an armament program relating to the production of ballistic missiles launched for M51 submarines. Alstom, for its part, was removed from the beneficiaries in 2007. According to the fund, involved in human rights violations within the framework of a hydroelectric project in Sudan. KLP then based its sanction on a UN report which alerted to the situation of more than 50,000 people revolving around the project.

