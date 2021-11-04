Objective Rest of the World: Julien Bert forced to no longer participate in the show because of a legal decision? A huge info falls

At the moment in The Marseillais vs the rest of the World 6, Julien Bert is at the heart of all the episodes! Moreover, Hilona and he have just left the adventure, and Nikola Lozina is in tears … This season again, the candidate offered us a great show and was one of the essential elements of this adventure. From her debut on the show Island of Truths 3 broadcast on NRJ12, Julien Bert is a star of the small screen, and his appearances punctuate the programs … However, it may well be that the candidate takes a forced break in reality TV, and we reveal why below!





Julien Bert absent from the next season of Objectif Rest of the World? – Credit (s): W9

Indeed, according to the information given by the Instagram account Aqababe, Julien Bert should wear an electronic bracelet from the year 2022 and be under house arrest. For now, this information should be taken with a grain of salt and no date is official. ! Two years ago, the former prince of love was sentenced after a drug trafficking case, where he was accused of carrying drugs in his suitcases.

Julien had also confided in this subject on the set of Do not touch My TV, revealing on the verge of tears that he had been sentenced to two years in prison and to pay a fine of 20,000 euros. The candidate would therefore be forced to take a break and would therefore not be in the casting of Objective Rest of the World 2… The writing of melty also reveals here why Julien Bert reviewed Hilona from LMvsMonde6 recently.