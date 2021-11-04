OL qualified for the round of 16 of the Europa League after their victory against Sparta Prague

The fact: OL win and take advantage of the draw between Brondby and Rangers
The perfect evening. Winner 3-0 of Sparta Prague, OL saw Brondy and Glasgow Rangers separate in a draw (1-1). This allows Peter Bosz’s men to qualify directly for the knockout stages of the Europa League by securing first place in the group.
Against the Czechs, the Gones tipped the match after the hour mark, through Slimani, author of a double on the services of Cherki and Caqueret (see elsewhere). Previously, Aouar had almost opened the scoring but Nita had pushed his head back at close range (56th). The third goal was scored by Toko-Ekambi, on a cross from young Barcola. Two players entered the game, validating the good coaching of Bosz.
The other positive point concerns the defense, since OL did not concede a goal. Sparta had chances (13 shots in total), but Lopes won on a shot from Pesek (27th), ahead of Karabek (84th) then Krejcl (85th). Denayer and Henrique also countered Haraslin (42nd) and Krejcl (67th).
Men: Slimani scores points, not Shaqiri
It was one of the questions from OL. While Peter Bosz knows that he will still be deprived of Dembélé (injured) and Kadewere (suspended) against Rennes and then OM, the match against Sparta Prague played the role of a test for some players.
Islam Slimani and Rayan Cherki scored more points than Shaqiri. Holder in the absence of the Zimbabwean, absent for family reasons, the Algerian striker scored a double in three minutes: he first erased Nita to open the scoring (61st) then put the goal of the K.-O. of the head (63rd). Enough to erase his missed opportunities in the first period (13th, 29th). If he logically lacks rhythm, he was invaluable in duels, especially in the air, and he lost very few balls (94% of successful passes in the opposing camp).
Decisive passer on Slimani’s first goal, Rayan Cherki was interesting for his first European start. Creating some differences by his technique, he forced Vindheim to take a yellow (40th). And he worked defensively (seven balls recovered, including five in the first period). The other player under surveillance, Xherdan Shaqiri, has been less prominent. Positioned behind the striker, he lacked presence (no duel played in the second period) and precision (15 lost balls, in particular). And he missed a duel against Nita (87th).