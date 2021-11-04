OL qualified for the round of 16 of the Europa League after their victory against Sparta Prague

Islam Slimani and Rayan Cherki scored more points than Shaqiri. Holder in the absence of the Zimbabwean, absent for family reasons, the Algerian striker scored a double in three minutes: he first erased Nita to open the scoring (61st) then put the goal of the K.-O. of the head (63rd). Enough to erase his missed opportunities in the first period (13th, 29th). If he logically lacks rhythm, he was invaluable in duels, especially in the air, and he lost very few balls (94% of successful passes in the opposing camp).