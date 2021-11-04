Olmeta reveals Ferguson’s prediction about Pogba

In the program “Rothen ignites” on RMC, Pascal Olmeta shared an anecdote about Sir Alex Ferguson, who had confided in him a few years ago his hopes and his reservations on the future career of Paul Pogba.

Only seven appearances with the professionals, including three in the Premier League. During his first stint at Manchester United, between 2009 and 2012, Paul Pogba never really had his chance under Sir Alex Ferguson. A situation which had pushed the French medium to leave England to try his luck on the side of Juventus. Ferguson explained this in his 2015 book “Leading”, largely blaming Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola.

“I was suspicious of him from the moment I met him. We had Paul on a three-year contract and there was a renewal option that we were eager to sign. Raiola suddenly appeared on stage and our first meeting was a fiasco, “said the legendary Scottish manager of the Red Devils, who nevertheless greatly appreciated Pogba. While having reservations about it, as Pascal Olmeta told this Wednesday in the program “Rothen s’flamme” on RMC.





Ferguson’s Reserves

“I was invited to Manchester United training by Sir Alex Ferguson, remembered the former Marseille and Lyon goalkeeper. I went there with two children from my association (” Un Sourire, Un Espoir pour la Life “). I had lunched with him and he told me about Paul Pogba, who was 17. He told me: ‘You see this player, he will be extraordinary, full of talent. He will be at the top. But he’s a dreamer and if no one is there to show him his way, he’ll never make it. ‘ That was a few years ago and today we are in that debate. “

A debate revived by the last disappointing performances of Pogba and the rant of Paul Scholes, who harshly criticized the world champion after the draw conceded by Manchester United against Atalanta (2-2) on Tuesday in the Champions League.

