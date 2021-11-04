Olympique Lyonnais – Sparta Prague – Jean-Michel Aulas wants to go to the end, Lyon joins action with words

We knew it, they did it. No doubt much sooner than we hoped, but here is Lyon already at the rendezvous of the knockout stages of the Europa League after an immaculate course (four matches, four victories). For the fourth consecutive time in Europe, here are the Gones at the rendezvous of the final table and faster than any team entered in the competition this season. It is a tradition that maintains the stature of Lyon on the Old Continent. Not always meeting its national ambitions for a few years, OL never procrastinate in the middle of the week. Small or big European Cup, it doesn’t matter, Lyon, semi-finalist of the Champions League in the summer of 2020, heals the UEFA coefficient year after year.

Islam Slimani (OL) against Sparta Prague in the Europa League, November 4, 2021 Credit: Getty Images

On the starting line, only Naples had one higher than that of OL among the 32 clubs involved in the Europa League. And Jean-Michel Aulas warned last summer: “Our number one goal will be to get the Europa League. Even if it’s pretentious, you have to play it to win it. It’s the year or never saw our workforce to impose us, plastered the president of Gones. We have a high quality team, and I have great confidence that we will go far in this event with a very talented coach.“Lyon are not quite there yet, but their start to the campaign sticks with their pedigree as much as with their goals.

“We have a group to go far in this ordeal“, warned Damien Da Silva before the meeting. This Thursday, Sparta Prague, like Rangers or Bröndby before him, was blown away by the obvious difference in level:”It is necessary to underline the quality of the Lyon players superior to that of ours, noted Pavel Vrba, the coach of the Czechs. We played well, but in the end it was OL’s level that prevailed. With so many mistakes being made, we cannot win a game of this level. Maybe it is possible in the Czech league but not in the Europa League against such an opponent“. Led by a Karl Toko Ekambi found and top scorer in the competition (6 goals), Lyon has the best attack of the group stage (12 goals) and has flown over its fall by offering different team compositions. the cast, Lyon is still strong.

“We are qualified and first in the group, savored Peter Bosz. That was the goal. Now we still want to win the last two group matches to maintain the good mood in the group.“Lyon was already a credible candidate for the final victory, it is all the more so after these first four matches. Obviously remains an unknown: the identity of the disappointed Champions League transferred to C3 during the play-offs for the 8th of final (the eight thirds of the C1 group stages). Three of the last five editions have been won by clubs which had started the season in the Champions League (Manchester United, Atlético Madrid and Chelsea) and the competition generally takes on a whole different pace when the big guys arrive in the heart of winter. But Lyon has already sent a message and can wait calmly for the road to rise. OL are used to it.

