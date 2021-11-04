Olympique Lyonnais validates their ticket for the round of 16 against Sparta Prague, AS Monaco and PSV Eindhoven leave back to back

On the occasion of the fourth day of the Europa League, Olympique Lyonnais hosted Sparta Prague at Groupama Stadium. The stake remained clear for the Gones who could take a serious option on the qualification in case of success tonight. To achieve this, Peter Bosz aligned a 4-2-3-1 with tenures including Cherki, Shaqiri and Slimani. Pavel Vrba opted for a 4-4-2 with the duo Krejci, Minchev in attack. OL made an interesting start and Shaqiri alone against Niţă completely missed his shot (8th). Bosz’s men were scared after the quarter of an hour of play with Haraslin slipping into the box but his shot went just above (21st).

Sparta got a new opportunity five minutes later by Pesek whose attempt was rejected by Lopes (26th). The match became lively and Shaqiri launched well into the depth Slimani alone against Niţă who totally missed his attempt (29th). When they got back from the locker room, OL were still purring as much. We had to wait for the 56th to see a big Lyon opportunity. On the left, Henrique distilled a good cross for Aouar whose head was hardly captured by Nita. Five minutes later, Olympique Lyonnais opened the scoring. Cherki threw in the back of the defense Slimani who won their duel against Nita and opened the scoring (1-0, 61st). Two minutes later, OL made the break by Slimani with a header on receipt of an excellent center from Caqueret (2-0, 63rd). In the last twenty minutes, Peter Bosz brought in Lucas Paqueta at Toko Ekambi (71st). At the end of the match, Anthony Lopes saved his team twice against Karabec (83rd) and Krejci (87th). OL struck the final blow in the final seconds by Toko Ekambi, ideally served by Barcola (3-0, 90 + 2). With this fourth victory, the residents of Groupama Stadium validated their ticket for the round of 16.





OL qualified, Monaco in pain

For its part, AS Monaco hosted PSV Eindhoven at the Louis II stadium. ASM leader of Group B with two points ahead of Real Sociedad at kick-off, wanted to distance himself from the competition. Niko Kovac relied on a 4-4-2 with the duo Boadu, Volland at the forefront. Roger Schmidt was shaping a 4-4-1-1 with the only Zahavi in ​​attack. In the first quarter of an hour, the Monegasques were having difficulty entering their match and were being moved by their opponent. Time passed and ASM could not come close to the Dutch goals. It was not until the fiftieth to see the first big opportunity of this match. Zahavi saw his pivot strike spinning just off. If the Asemists showed a better face in the second act, they were sorely lacking in the imagination to put pressure on Drommel’s goals.

At the end of the match, Monaco thought they would get a penalty following contact in the area between Diop and Mwene, but the referee did not flinch (82nd). With this second draw, AS Monaco were two steps ahead of Real Sociedad in the standings. In the other matches of the evening, the Rangers could not do better than snatch a draw against Bröndby (1-1). Real Sociedad came back from afar and obtained a draw against Sturm Graz (1-1). For its part, Napoli hit hard and won (4-1) against Legia Warsaw. Finally, West Ham thanks to a double from Benrahma also validated his ticket for the round of 16 thanks to his draw against Genk (2-2).

The results of the 18:45 matches

Group A

OL 3-0 Sparta Prague: Slimani (61st, 63rd), Toko Ekambi (90 + 2) for OL

Bröndby 1-1 Glasgow Rangers: Balogun (csc, 45th) for Bröndby; Hagi (77th) for the Rangers

Group B

AS Monaco 0-0 PSV Eindhoven:

Real Sociedad 1-1 Sturm Graz: Sorloth (53rd) for Real Sociedad; Jantscher (38th) for Sturm Graz

Group C

Legia Warsaw 1-4 Naples : Emreli (10th) for the Legia; Zielinski (51st, sp), Mertens (75th), Lozano (79th), Ounas (90th) for Naples

Group D

Olympiacos 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt : El Arabi (13th) for Olympiakos; Kamada (16th), Hauge (90 + 2) for Frankfurt

Group E

Galatasaray 1-1 Lokomotiv Moscow: Feghouli (43rd) for Galatasaray; Kamano (73rd) for Lokomotiv

Group H

Racing Genk 2-2 West Ham: Paintsil (5th), Soucek (88th, csc) for Genk; Benrahma (59th, 82nd) ​​for West Ham

