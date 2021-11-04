OM draw fourth draw in four Europa League matches against Lazio

The match: 2-2
Of course, by dint of accumulating frustration and draws – this is the fourth in as many matches in the Europa League – OM are making things more difficult. But the Marseille team keeps its fate in hand, in any case to snatch second place, occupied by Lazio, one point ahead of them. And in view of the energy deployed despite contrary events, the Azureans can really still believe in their star.
Unlike the first leg (0-0), this return offered many twists and turns. First, during the first 45 minutes, the Marseillais had not conceded the slightest opportunity. They mastered their subject, even if they had only really been threatening once in the game, on a header from Milik (served by Lirola) repelled by Straskosha (19th), five minutes after a free kick just above. above Payet (14th).
They therefore led rather logically, thanks to a penalty obtained and transformed by Milik (33rd). But just before and just after the break, everything suddenly went wrong, with the unfortunate Saliba in the heart of the turmoil (see below). Felipe Anderson equalized (45th + 5), then Immobile gave the advantage to Laziale thanks to one of his specials, a rolled shot from inside the right (49th). Other teams would not be relieved of this double hammer blow.
But at the end of a very pleasant second half, where Lazio had two break points, missed by Milinkovic-Savic (51st) and Pedro (73rd), OM, under the leadership of Cengiz Under, who found the post (61st), but especially a Dimitri Payet who finished like a ball, logically snatched a deserved draw. The Reunionese equalized in a hyper-closed angle after an incredible highlight of two minutes (82nd). Then he found the bar with a long shot (90th). OM will go to Galatasaray, held in check by Lokomotiv Moscow (1-1), with full of hope and energy.
The player: Saliba’s dirty night
Some mentioned his name for the France team and the list given by Didier Deschamps this Thursday. They finally had to breathe … Because the central defender of OM, who had a very interesting start to the season, completely got through in this match against Lazio. It was he who inadvertently served Felipe Anderson on the opposing first goal (45th + 5). And it was again he who completely missed a control – on a pass from Rongier which was certainly not really a gift – allowing Immobile to score the second (49th). An authentic dirty evening.
The fact: the VAR still guest-star
Video referee assistance once again played a crucial role in this match. The Spanish referee, José Maria Martinez Sanchez, did not consider it wise to sanction the collision by Acerbi’s arm on Milik in the area. But the VAR challenged him, he viewed the images and awarded a rather logical penalty to OM, transformed by the Polish striker (33rd). Then just before the break, the assistant referee raised his flag to signal an offside on the equalizing goal of Felipe Anderson (45th + 5). But the Brazilian winger was absolutely not and the VAR avoided a downright obvious error.