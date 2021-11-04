OM draw fourth draw in four Europa League matches against Lazio

The player: Saliba’s dirty night

Some mentioned his name for the France team and the list given by Didier Deschamps this Thursday. They finally had to breathe … Because the central defender of OM, who had a very interesting start to the season, completely got through in this match against Lazio. It was he who inadvertently served Felipe Anderson on the opposing first goal (45th + 5). And it was again he who completely missed a control – on a pass from Rongier which was certainly not really a gift – allowing Immobile to score the second (49th). An authentic dirty evening.