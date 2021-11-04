OM | OM-Lazio: Jorge Sampaoli lines up his typical team

Now or never. The victory is imperative tonight (9 p.m.) for the Olympians against Lazio at the Vélodrome if they want to continue dreaming of a qualification for the knockout phase. “This match is even more vital than the one against Galatasaray”, insisted Jorge Sampaoli yesterday in front of the media. After three draws, OM no longer have a choice and must win against “the strongest opponent of the group” according to the Argentine coach.

The Olympians are in full force this evening for the reception of Lazio Rome. Handicapped by adductor pain which forced him to forfeit the trip to Clermont (0-1) on Sunday, Valentin Rongier is back in the Marseille eleven. Jorge Sampaoli has decided to line up his typical team, proof that he does not spoil the Europa League at all.





Three Olympians will also have to be careful not to get another warning. Already warned twice, Kamara, Payet and Rongier would miss the trip to Istanbul, in three weeks, in case of yellow against the Laziali.

The composition of OM:

Guardian : Lopez

Defenders: Saliba, Caleta Car, Luan Peres

Environments : Rongier, Kamara – Lirola, Guendouzi, Payet (cap.), Ünder

Attacker: Milik

Substitutes: Mandanda (l.) Ngapandouetnbu (l.) – Alvaro, Balerdi, Amavi, Gerson, Gueye, Harit, Luis Henrique, De la Fuente, Dieng

Suspended in case of warning: Kamara, Payet, Rongier

Follow the pre-game live from the Vélodrome