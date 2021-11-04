Ousmane Dembélé (FC Barcelona) victim of a strained left thigh

Another galley for Ousmane Dembélé and Barça. This Tuesday evening, the French winger, operated on the right knee after his injury during Hungary-France at the Euro, made his return to the lawn of Dynamo Kiev (1-0) to play the last twenty-five minutes of the encounter. However, the former Rennes should not be able to continue in La Liga this weekend. Indeed, the Blaugrana announced Thursday afternoon that the world champion was suffering from a strained left thigh.

“It is unavailable“, indicated the current ninth of Liga about the 24-year-old player whose duration of absence is not yet known. For the umpteenth time since his arrival at FC Barcelona in the summer of 2017, Ousmane Dembélé will have to pass This injury comes at the wrong time as negotiations between the ex-player of Borussia Dortmund and the Blaugrana seemed to be heading in the right direction for a contract extension (note: he is currently linked to the Catalan club until June 2022).

This injury is also bad news for FC Barcelona, ​​which has a series of poor results in the league and will have to do without his rookie Sergio Agüero, victim of discomfort last weekend against Alaves, for several months. The Blaugrana were counting on the return of the French to revive in La Liga. They will have to wait. Once again.

