Ousmane Dembélé still injured!

Another twist of fate. While returning from a long injury contracted during the last Euro with the France team and had made his first appearance on the lawn of Dynamo Kiev (0-1, 4th day of the Champions League), Ousmane Dembélé (24 years) is again betrayed by his body.

FC Barcelona has just announced that the international striker tricolor suffers from“A strain on the left thigh” via an official press release. The duration of his unavailability is not communicated by the Catalan club.

Another setback …

However, we can announce without going too far that the striker will not be suitable for the trip of the Blaugranas to come this weekend on the lawn of Celta de Vigo (13th day of La Liga). The truce could allow him to heal his injury and achieve full possession of his means, even if it is always necessary to take tweezers when it comes to the former Rennais.





This new tile falls badly for Barça, who needed the Mosquito to boost an attack in difficulty since the departure of Lionel Messi, and for the person concerned, currently in the midst of negotiations for a contract extension. Ousmane Dembélé will end up telling himself that he is cursed …