Parents of a schoolgirl “traumatized” by a film claim prejudice at school

Their college daughter was “traumatized“: After the 4th grade screening of the horror film”The Ring“, His parents demanded Thursday, November 4 to the National Education, before the administrative court of Lyon, the payment of 11,000 euros in compensation.

The public rapporteur Romain Reymond-Kellal, whose opinion is generally followed by the court, however recommended a rejection of this request, considering that this projection had been accompanied by a “contextualization“And a job”pedagogic“.

The facts date back to April 1, 2019 when the French teacher at a Rhône college shows “The Ring»(Le Cercle) as part of a work on the fantastic. Directed by American Gore Verbinski, this remake of a Japanese classic tells the story of a cursed videotape killing anyone who saw it. Zoe (first name changed), 13, was “truly traumatized“, According to the parents’ lawyer, Me Thomas Bénagès. “She couldn’t watch TV on her own after that“, she “stayed locked up at home», She lived a very hard end of college, with panic attacks and social isolation.





The experience of “post-traumatic stress”

Medical and psychological follow-up, hypnosis sessions: the teenager was “in a very characteristic post-traumatic stress disorder», According to a medical certificate produced by Me Bénagès. He figures the psychological and moral damage suffered at 11,342 euros. The lawyer also emphasizes that this film, banned in theaters under 12, is not recommended for under 16 for its television broadcast. In addition, according to him, “the professor knew perfectly well that it was a horror movie», And not from a fantastic film. These are all constitutive elements of a “fully proven responsibility of the school”, And a fault of the State.

The public rapporteur gave a different reading of the file. While recognizing “in no way share the educational biasOf the teacher, he put forward the arguments of the defense, according to which the projection was followed by a written “Students in order to study the construction of fear in a film and to arm them to take a step back”. To establish a fault of the State, it is necessary “Take into account the circumstances”, he recalled, referring to the work of “contextualization” and the “educational goal” research. The court’s decision is expected within two weeks.

