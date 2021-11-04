Parents of a schoolgirl “traumatized” by a film claim prejudice at school

According to the parents’ lawyer, the teenager was “in a state of post-traumatic stress”, “truly traumatized” by the viewing of the film “The Ring” in progress.

Their secondary school daughter was “traumatized” by it: after the broadcast in 4th grade of the horror film “The Ring”, her parents demanded Thursday from the National Education, before the administrative court of Lyon, the payment of 11,000 euros indemnities.

The public rapporteur Romain Reymond-Kellal, whose opinion is generally followed by the court, however recommended a rejection of this request, considering that this projection had been accompanied by a “contextualization” and a “pedagogical” work.

The facts date back to April 1, 2019 when the French teacher at a Rhône college shows “The Ring“(The circle) as part of a work on the fantastic. Directed by American Gore Verbinski, this remake of a Japanese classic tells the story of a cursed videotape killing anyone who saw it.

“In a state of post-traumatic stress”

Zoe (first name changed), 13, was “really traumatized”, according to the parents’ lawyer, Me Thomas Bénagès. “Then she could no longer watch TV alone,” she “remained locked up at home,” she experienced a very hard end of college, “with panic attacks and social isolation.





Medical and psychological follow-up, hypnosis sessions: the teenager was “in a very characteristic post-traumatic stress state”, according to a medical certificate produced by Me Bénagès. He estimated the psychological and moral damage suffered at 11,342 EUR.

The lawyer also emphasizes that this film, banned in theaters under 12, is not recommended for under 16 for its television broadcast. Moreover, according to him, “the professor knew perfectly well that it was about a horror film”, and not a fantastic film. So many elements constituting a “fully proven responsibility of the school”, and a “fault” of the State.

The public rapporteur gave a different reading of the file. While acknowledging “in no way sharing the pedagogical bias” of the teacher, he put forward the arguments of the defense, according to which the projection was followed by a “writing” by the pupils in order to “study the building fear into a movie “and” arming them to step back “. To establish a fault of the State, it is necessary “to take into account the circumstances”, he recalled, evoking the work of “contextualization” and the “educational goal” sought. The court’s decision is expected within two weeks.