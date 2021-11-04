Paris public lighting awarded to EDF and Eiffage for 704 million euros

The City of Paris has awarded its public lighting contract, for 10 years and a “Unpublished amount” of 704 million euros, to the Cielis consortium which brings together Citelum, a subsidiary of EDF, and Eiffage, highlighting an energy gain of 30% per year.

This new operator, whose operation starts in November, replaces the Evesa consortium, made up of Bouygues and Vinci and chosen in 2011, which was “Not totally zealous in the maintenance” street furniture, said the first deputy PS Emmanuel Grégoire on Wednesday. The arrival of the new provider “Will allow the replacement of many dilapidated or deteriorated lighting poles and traffic lights, significantly reduce the energy consumption of public lighting (…) and offer increased protection of biodiversity”, assured the City Thursday in a statement.





According to the contract concluded, more than 12,000 candelabras and consoles will be replaced, 60,000 light signals replaced or renovated, 70,000 LED lights installed to replace current light sources and traffic lights equipped with “An innovative light signaling system”. These investments will save energy “Of the order of -30% per year, or 240 GWh of cumulative savings over the 10 years of the market”, which is equivalent to “3 years of electricity consumption” by the City, underlines the latter. At the same time, 500 km of cables will be replaced and 50 power stations renovated in order to modernize the network, work carried out in “fine coordination aimed at reducing the impact on public space”, promises the town hall.

Biodiversity

The growing concern for biodiversity in the capital will result in the installation of a “Color temperature variation” in natural spaces (Seine, canal, woods, etc.), as well as a scheduled switch-off of lights in parks and green spaces after they are closed to the public, in order to reduce nuisance. To put an end to the “Inadequacies of overall maintenance” during the decade spent with Evesa, when “The quality of service was not there”, City services have “Worked on who intervenes when”, added Emmanuel Grégoire, who “Good hope that it is stalled and that we find street furniture to match”.

