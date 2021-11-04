More

    Parked in the same spot for 47 years, a car becomes a local monument

    A real monument of the city. An old car parked for almost half a century in the same spot has become a local symbol in Conegliano, Italy. Vehicle is owned by 94-year-old resident, local media reports Il Gazzettino.

    Angelo Fregolent last parked his Lancia Fulvia in 1974 in a parking space in front of the newspaper stand he kept with his wife. The Italian used his car to store various things, his accommodation also being just above the kiosk. When retiring, the shopkeeper did not see fit to move his car and never used it again, says CNews.

    Restored and displayed in town

    Result: the car remained parked in the same place for 47 years. Sufficient time to make the vehicle a local attraction, frequently photographed by tourists and gradually becoming a symbol of Conegliano. The Lancia Fulvia is even listed as a heritage site on Google Maps.


    But the car was finally moved on October 20. Road works are actually planned to remove the parking spaces located in front of the buildings in this street. The owner agreed to the removal of his vehicle on condition that it “is not treated as a wreck”.

    His wish will be granted, confirmed a spokesperson for the municipality. The Lancia Fulvia will be restored by local contractors and will then be displayed in the city as a historical monument or a statue. “I would be happy to see it showcased as it deserves,” said Angelo Fregolent, delighted with the fate planned for his car.


