Parked in the same spot for 47 years, a car becomes a local monument

PATRIMONY ? – The vehicle was finally moved on October 20 for road works

A real monument of the city. An old car parked for almost half a century in the same spot has become a local symbol in Conegliano, Italy. Vehicle is owned by 94-year-old resident, local media reports Il Gazzettino.

Angelo Fregolent last parked his Lancia Fulvia in 1974 in a parking space in front of the newspaper stand he kept with his wife. The Italian used his car to store various things, his accommodation also being just above the kiosk. When retiring, the shopkeeper did not see fit to move his car and never used it again, says CNews.





Restored and displayed in town

Result: the car remained parked in the same place for 47 years. Sufficient time to make the vehicle a local attraction, frequently photographed by tourists and gradually becoming a symbol of Conegliano. The Lancia Fulvia is even listed as a heritage site on Google Maps (…) Read more on 20minutes

