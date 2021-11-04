patients or shrink, who is going to fall for it?

Burn-out, strike, patients sedated rather than listened to… “HP”, created by Sarah Santamaria-Mertens and Angela Soupe, examines in its second section the discomfort of psychiatrists and patients, victims of a mistreating system. A season under tension, but not devoid of poetry, to discover on OCS Max from November 4th.

In the courtyard of the psychiatric wing of CHU Moraud, Rémi applies large pieces of white fabric to a wall. He saw the “On strike” armbands on the sleeves of the caregivers, so this lunar patient, convinced of being a doctor, decided to appease the hospital as one treats a patient: by placing cold bands on his suffering body … After an endearing first season on the debut of Sheila (Tiphaine Daviot), a talented but fragile intern, the dramatic comedy HP highlights the malaise of psychiatrists and their patients, victims of rigid rules and a chronic lack of means, in a branch of medicine that has been particularly in demand since the health crisis. An echo, on the psychiatric side, in the emergency room ofHippocrates, Thomas Lilti’s drama for Canal +, driven by the same questioning as summarized by its co-creator, Angela Soupe: “How to remain human in a system that is no longer human?“



