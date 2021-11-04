Patrice Laffont complains about his “small retirement” at 3,500 euros per month

This Tuesday, November 2, Patrice Laffont confided that he feared “to die in the street” because of his “very small retirement”, at 3,500 euros per month. Indeed, the facilitator has great difficulty in managing his money. Words that are beginning to denounce some, especially on Twitter.

Patrice Laffont is an emblematic host of France 2, who notably presented the show Fort Boyard for nine years, before leading Numbers and letters, then Pyramid for ten years. Tuesday, November 2, the host said he had difficulty managing his money. A confession he said during his appearance on the show The Luxury Moment.

“I earn my living because I work. The day when I will no longer work, when there will be no more “Numbers and Letters” and the theater, I will be a little in trouble. I’m 82 and that’s okay. I may die in the street ”, he confided.

If the facilitator said he was afraid of “To die in the street”, it is mainly because of the amount of his retirement, which he considers too low. If he stopped working, Patrice Laffont would receive a pension of 3,500 euros per month. For the facilitator, this retreat is “Very small”, because he says he would need 10,000 euros per month to be ” happy “.





His words should not fail to react while the current context is marked by the many financial difficulties experienced by retirees. In France, according to a report from the Ministry of Solidarity and Health published in 2021, the average amount of a retirement pension is estimated at 1,503 euros per month gross, or 1,393 euros net.

Difficulty managing your money

While giving explanations, Patrice Laffont admitted that he encountered difficulties in managing his money. This was also the case for his father, the publisher Robert Laffont, who did not keep a large inheritance from his publishing house since the latter did not belong to him.

“He never had a round in his life because he was, just like the rest of the family or pretty much everyone, not a manager, he was an artist. We don’t have a sense of money, we don’t manage. In addition, I have no sense of possession, I did not buy anything, not even my apartment that I am renting. I have no money ! “ said Patrice Laffont.

If he no longer earns money by working, the host says he will be forced to leave his apartment, which he is currently renting. This is not the first time that Patrice Laffont confides his difficulties in managing his money, since he had already mentioned his fears during an interview with the channel Non Stop People in January 2020.

“I am a cicada, he confessed. The money I earned over the years was not at all the fees the big stars have now, but it was still comfortable… I spent it all, I didn’t buy anything . I am not in a bad situation, but if I live a few more years, I will have a rather difficult end of life financially speaking. ”