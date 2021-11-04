Patrice Laffont fears “to die in the street” despite a big retirement

Patrice Laffont receives a pension of 3,500 euros per month.

VSome celebrities would sometimes do better to keep quiet to avoid falling into indecency? Like Patrice Laffont, the former flamboyant host of France 2, who came to talk about his retirement problems on the show The luxury moment, broadcast on Télé Star Play. Aged 82, he says he always works to make ends meet: producer of Numbers and letters, we also see him regularly in comedies. “I never had any money, I earn my living because I work,” he assured. I have a very small retirement, and the day when I will no longer work, when there will be no more Numbers and letters nor the theater, will I be a little in trouble? It’s okay, but I might die on the street. “





While the journalist asks him how much is his "small" retirement, Patrice Laffont specifies that it still amounts to "3500 balls", which is well above the French average, namely 1 393 euros net taking into account social security contributions, according to the statistics services of the public administration (Drees). Not to mention the median salary, which stands at around 1,940 euros, which still leaves a nice bonus for Mr. Laffont compared to the average of the French? Who did not hesitate to jeer at him on the Internet, calling for a Leetchi kitty or a "Laffonthon" to give him a boost?