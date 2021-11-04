Peppers flying in the ISS: Thomas Pesquet presents his harvest

the essential

Thomas Pesquet and the astronauts of the International Space Station unveiled their crop of peppers that grew on board for several months.

It was Thomas Pesquet’s (almost) secret garden. For several months, during his stay on the International Space Station, Thomas Pesquet grew hot peppers. The astronaut unveiled the harvest in a video posted Wednesday evening. We see green peppers floating in the air aboard the ISS.

Harvesting the peppers, finally, after watching them grow for months. Nice to have local products but ud83c udf36 ud83d udd25 ud83d udd25 ud83d udd25 ud83d udd25 pic.twitter.com/Zygp6B3aoJ – Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) November 3, 2021

“Nice to have local products,” wrote Thomas Pesquet in a tweet. But when you read the emojis that accompany the message – a red pepper and four flames – we understand that these peppers were spicy! The crew tasted their local production last Friday.

Chili is “the most complex vegetable ever to be grown in space,” wrote Thomas Pesquet in another tweet in English. In a previous shot, in early October, we saw him take care of the blossoming peppers. Four months of waiting were necessary.





As shown this time by a tweet from American astronaut Megan McArthur, the crew were able to taste the first tacos in space. On the menu: beef, rehydrated tomatoes and artichokes.

Friday Feasting! After the harvest, we got to taste red and green chile. Then we filled out surveys (got to have the data! Ud83d ude01). Finally, I made my best space tacos yet: fajita beef, rehydrated tomatoes & artichokes, and HATCH CHILE! https://t.co/pzvS5A6z5u pic.twitter.com/fJ8yLZuhZS – Megan McArthur (@Astro_Megan) October 29, 2021

The crew’s missions to CNES, ESA and NASA mainly focus on the adaptation of the human body in space and on the study of the behavior of matter in weightlessness. One such experiment called “Plant habitat 04” involves growing food like chili peppers in a small grow system the size of a microwave oven. They will be analyzed when the crew returns to Earth. Objective: to prepare longer expeditions in the future to the Moon or to Mars and to enhance the dishes eaten by astronauts.

Thomas Pesquet and the three other members of the SpaceX Crew-2 mission must wait for the launch of the again delayed Crew-3 mission to return to Earth. They could come back at the end of next week.