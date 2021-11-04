Personalize your Xbox and your controller in Forza Horizon 5 mode in Paris | Xbox one

Forza Horizon 5 will officially be released next week but the title is already getting a lot of attention. If you are eager to try the game or discover its universe and you live in the Paris region, the Citadium Paris store is currently offering many activities around the new racing game from Playground Games.

An ephemeral museum dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Xbox, several Forza Horizon 5 events and even Mexican-flavored burgers are on offer until November 16. You will find the details of the operation below.

Customize your console or controller

In particular, it will be possible to personalize your controller or your Xbox console thanks to the presence of pop-artist Oskunk.

During weekends only, pop artist Oskunk will be available to customize Forza Horizon 5 and Mexico themed Xbox products. In order to take advantage of it, those interested must go to Citadium Paris Caumartin with their own equipment (controllers, consoles, etc.). A make-up workshop will also be available to allow visitors to make up themselves in calaveras.



Entertainment program

From November 1 to 15, the rotunda of the Citadium Paris Caumartin store will display a giant Forza Horizon 5 display.

Until November 16 inclusive, a photo booth with an anamorphosis created especially for the occasion by an artist awaits you during store opening hours. You can already take a picture of yourself in front, decorative goodies bearing the image of the game are distributed to you. You can then share your best photos and try to win a Forza Horizon 5 game as well as a special menu for 2 people at the PNY restaurant. Do not hesitate to follow the Xbox France Twitter account for more information.

From November 5 to 16, 4 game consoles equipped with the Thrustmaster TS-XW Racer steering wheel and crank pack will be made available on the 3rd floor of the store to allow you to play Forza Horizon 5 and discover Mexico as if you were there. The pilots will be able to leave with a T-shirt of the game.

How do I play Forza Horizon 5 right now?

To play Forza Horizon 5 in advance, you must meet at least one of the following two conditions:

If you meet one of the two conditions, you can play the game right now using the trick of changing your console region. Indeed, it is already midnight in New Zealand, the game’s release date!

1 – Go to Xbox settings

2 – Go to the “System” tab

3 – Choose “language and region”

4 – Choose “New Zealand” in “region”

5 – Restart the console

That’s it, you can now launch the game and play it right away without waiting for midnight tonight. It takes 49.99 euros to be the holder of the set of Premium extensions, or 44.99 euros if you are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass. Isn’t it tantalizing to tell you that it’s possible to roam the expanses of Mexico right now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC?

