Pfizer expects even more profits and 36 billion in sales from its vaccines!

The multiple injections of some make the bountiful profits of others.

If I am telling you about this forecast revised upwards a few days ago by Pfizer, it is because it could be that it may not come true.

Indeed, with PfizerGate which is still in its infancy, it would be quite logical for the all-vaccine strategy to gradually falter in an increasingly significant number of countries, which is already the case. in northern Europe.

Charles SANNAT

Pfizer raises its forecast for sales of anti-Covid vaccines

Pfizer on Tuesday raised its annual sales forecast for its Covid-19 vaccine by 7.5%, the group having benefited from agreements for booster doses and authorizations for inoculation of its vaccine in children.





The pharmacy giant is now targeting sales of Covid-19 vaccines of $ 36 billion, 2.5 billion more than expected in July, for the vaccine it is producing with German company BioNTech.

He said he was on track to deliver 2.3 billion doses of vaccine, out of the roughly three billion he plans to produce this year.

Spurred on by the worldwide vaccination campaign, Pfizer’s vaccine quickly became one of the best-selling products in the history of the company, established 172 years ago.

Rivals Moderna and Johnson & Johnson faced production issues, which allowed Pfizer to strengthen its lead in signing supply contracts with countries.

The vaccine provided the group with sales of $ 13 billion in the third quarter, compared to the $ 10.88 billion expected on average by seven analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The company, known for drugs such as Xanax and Viagra, shares expenses and profits equally with its German partner.

Source Russian news agency Sputnik.com here