Picard regains the hearts of the French, here is the 2021 ranking of their 10 favorite brands

Decathlon is no longer the favorite brand of the French in 2021. The strategy consulting firm OC&C has just published its annual study presenting the ranking of the favorite brands of the inhabitants of France. After months heckled by the Covid-19 pandemic, the observation is clear: consumers prefer trust in the brand more than ever. This is the first time in 10 years that this criterion has come first in the evaluation of distributors. And it is the American giant Amazon which pays the costs: it leaves the top 10 because of a lack of confidence in the brand on the part of the French. Conversely, Decathlon, Picard and Yves Rocher are the best rated on this criterion.

Another factor weighed in the consumption choices of the French this year: the ease of purchase. In a year 2021 still complicated by the consequences of the pandemic, the French needed and wanted to simplify their lives more than ever. If Amazon comes first for this criterion, Decathlon and Picard are just behind. It is therefore no surprise that we find these brands in the best places in the general classification this year.

Note that the best progressions in this ranking are the groups marketing products corresponding to the major concerns of the French over the period: food (Picard, Leclerc …), but also household appliances (Boulanger) or DIY ( Leroy Merlin).

Regarding the methodology, the OC&C firm interviewed 40,000 consumers in 8 countries and noted around 700 brands. The French respondents were asked to give a score to the brands they frequent and to assign a general score, but also a score on each of the key dimensions: price, trust, ease of purchase, reliability, etc. The results have been added together to give an overall ranking.

Discover the 10 favorite brands of the French in 2021 according to the OC & C ranking, as well as their evolution compared to the last ranking dating from 2019:





10. Boulanger (+ 6 places compared to the 2019 ranking)

Business Insider France / Claire Sicard

9. Galeries Lafayette (+ 1 seat)

Business Insider France / Claire Sicard

8. Yves Rocher (- 1 place)

Business Insider France / Claire Sicard

7. Grand Frais (- 4 places)

Wikimedia Commons / Lionel Allorge

6. Cultura (+ 2 places)

Flickr / actualitte / 14100031573

5. E. Leclerc (+ 6 places)

Business Insider France / Claire Sicard

4. Fnac (+ 1 place)

GettyImages / Robert DEYRAIL

3. Leroy Merlin (+ 1 place)

Business Insider France / Claire Sicard

2. Decathlon (- 1 place)

Business Insider France / Claire Sicard

1. Picard (+ 1 place)

Business Insider France / Claire Sicard

