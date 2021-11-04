More

    Pierre Ménès applauds the Mastiffs but pays Sevilla and the VAR after the feat in C1!

    By winning 2-1 on the lawn of Sevilla FC on Tuesday night, LOSC has fully relaunched in the race for the qualification of its Champions League group. A feat that Pierre Ménès did not fail to greet on his site, speaking of a “hell of a blow” for a “hell of an evening” of Mastiffs.

    “This time the guys from the VAR woke up”

    The consultant mentioned in particular the questionable refereeing of the match and the scandalous attitude of the Danish defender of Sevilla Thomas Delaney: “Delaney started his festival in his area first of all by committing an obvious fault on David with an inexplicably unwhistled penalty. by the referee and not corrected by the VAR. So I don’t know if the so-called Delaney believed himself untouchable, but when he slapped Bamba in the box, this time the guys from the VAR woke up and gave a penalty converted by David ”.

    Believing the Lille victory to be logical and saluting the deserving Jonathan Ikoné for his goal, Pierre Ménès nevertheless tapped the Sevillans on the fingers: “To be honest, I have rarely seen Seville in recent years so weak on the offensive, so aggressive – often unnecessarily – and lacking as much inspiration. With this success, LOSC finds itself two games from the end in second place in its group and it will be necessary to beat Salzburg at Pierre-Mauroy to start dreaming of the round of 16. But for a team that won its second Champions League game in 17 attempts, it’s still a magnificent result ”.


    Ménès cuts Seville and the VAR

    If the LOSC achieved a resounding feat by winning on the lawn of Sevilla FC, Pierre Ménès is struggling to disconnect this good French result from the weakness of the Andalusian opponent and the error of the VAR on the forgotten penalty. .

    Alexandre corboz


    Amanda

