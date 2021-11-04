Poland in shock after the death of a woman in hospital

In several cities of the country, demonstrators paid tribute to a pregnant thirty-something, who died at the end of September. Protesters describe her as the first victim of new anti-abortion legislation in force since the start of the year in the country.

In pious Poland, November 1 is a special day, when the graves are lit with millions of candles in memory of the deceased. 2021 has not escaped the rule, but Polish All Saints’ Day has shifted this year into a tragic dimension: in Warsaw, Krakow or even Gdansk, women and men demonstrated behind the slogan “Never again” in tribute to Izabel, a 30-year-old woman who died on September 22 in a hospital in Pszczyna, a small town in the south of the country. Made public Friday on Twitter by the lawyer of the young woman, twenty-two weeks pregnant at the time of the facts, the conditions of the tragedy provoked indignation and gave new impetus to the mobilization for abortion, which has been the subject since early January a virtual ban in the country.

Married for ten years and mother of a 9-year-old girl, Izabel worked in a hairdressing salon. At the end of September, she was admitted to the hospital after a rupture of the membranes which caused the release of the amniotic fluid. Despite this situation which threatened his health and while the fetus presented deformities, as the hospital later confirmed, the doctors did not perform an abortion for fear of being prosecuted. Izabel succumbed to septic shock, shortly after sending an alarming text: “My fever is rising. I hope I don’t have sepsis or that I won’t get out of it. “

“The doctors waited for the fetus to die”, deplores Jolanta Budzowska. The lawyer, specializing in medical errors, questions the ultra-restrictive legislation in force in Poland since a judgment rendered in October 2020 by the Constitutional Court, in front of which demonstrators lit candles on Monday. In the new legal framework approved on January 27, abortion is legal only in cases of rape and danger to the health of the mother. As for abortions justified by fetal malformations, they are now prohibited and the doctors who perform them risk up to three years in prison.





“Doctors are afraid”

“Instead of protecting the life of the woman, the doctors think about saving the fetus. It is the paralyzing effect of the decision of the Constitutional Court which is responsible for this situation ”, attack in a statement Kamila Ferenc, of the organization Federation for Women and Family Planning, which in July initiated legal action for “Inhuman treatment” before the European Court of Human Rights. In charge of women’s rights at Amnesty International Poland, Miko Czerwinski explains to Release than “Doctors are afraid to perform abortions in Poland”. “With the new law, they hesitate more before resorting to abortion. They could be asked if the mother’s health was really in danger, and they would be prosecuted. This has a deterrent effect ”, he specifies.

The management of Pszczyna hospital defended itself by assuring that the doctors had done their best, with the only concern “The health and life of the patient and the fetus”. Several representatives of PiS, the ultraconservative Law and Justice party, in power in Poland, ruled that Izabel’s death had nothing to do with the new legislation, such as MP Marek Suski who said on television than “The fact that people die is a matter of biology” and that medical errors could occur.

On Friday, the very day Izabel’s lawyer reported her death in circumstances that will have to be clarified by the courts, hearing the case, a new bill was put on the Polish Parliament’s agenda. Proposed by a citizen organization, the “Pro Life Foundation”, this provides for sentences of up to twenty-five years in prison for those who perform illegal abortions. A text that would put women’s health even more at risk, in a country where legal abortions already represented before 2021 a tiny part of the total. “Studies have shown it: the ban does not make it possible to end abortion, it only increases the risks for women, breaths Miko Czerwinski from Amnesty International. Other women will die like Izabel if abortion is not legalized in Poland.“