polish on the german limousine

After this restyling, the benchmark for top-of-the-range sedans at Audi retains its stylistic appeal with a classic three-volume profile and timeless charisma. The dimensions of the German limousine in the restyled version are almost unchanged with 5.19 m long, so 2 cm more (because of the new design of the shields) for 1.95 m wide and 1.47 m high. The redesigned front lights with a small protuberance in the lower part feature Matrix LED technology, while the rear lights feature digital OLED technology as standard, with a customizable light signature.

The restyled A8’s wide chrome grille makes a statement, with stylized elements increasing in size from bottom to top and chrome air intakes on each side. A very busy front end that will appeal to Chinese customers, mainly. For sports enthusiasts, the Audi A8 is now available in an S-Line version while new colors have appeared in the catalog, with a metallic or mat finish (green, gray, blue X2, gray, silver, white). The long-wheelbase A8 L is also available with its 5.34 m from bow to stern. An ultimate very high-end Horch version totaling 5.45 m in length will be available for the Chinese market exclusively.

Unchanged interior atmosphere

Apart from the on-board technologies, the interior of the restyled Audi A8 does not evolve with an always so neat presentation, where the assemblies as the quality of the materials do not suffer any criticism. An 8.6-inch touchscreen supports the infotainment system with navigation MMI Plus (updated) and is accompanied by the “Hey Audi” voice command. Facing the driver, there is a 10.1-inch digital instrument cluster while Dinamica microfiber is appearing on certain surfaces in the passenger compartment. A new light atmosphere invites itself on board as standard. As usual, the A8 is largely appreciated in the rear seats, where 10.1-inch Full HD screens can be attached to the backs of the front seats. The rear passengers are well seated in relaxing armchairs, massaging the back but also at the level of the arch of the foot thanks to the footrests. The driver is not left out with around forty driving aids that greatly facilitate life and comfort behind the wheel.





Classic engines, no Diesel?

The new version of the Audi A8 in a plug-in hybrid version (60 TFSI e version) is based on a 3.0 six-cylinder engine associated with an electric motor for a total power of 462 hp (+ 13 hp). The battery used to power the electric unit sees its power increased to 14.4 kWh (+ 0.3 kWh). The 0 to 100 km / h is still dispatched in just 4.9 seconds with this version. The Audi S8 with its V8 biturbo 4.0 TFSI developing no less than 571 hp is still available (0 to 100 km / h in 3.8 seconds). It takes advantage of COD (Cylinder-On-Demand) technology which limits fuel consumption. This same engine in the A8 60 TFSI develops 460 hp and allows the car to spin to 100 km / h from a complete standstill in just 4.4 seconds. The Audi A8 55 TFSI is also available, it develops 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque. It cuts down from 0 to 100 km / h in 5.6 seconds. It is not certain, however, that the iconic V6 3.0 TDI of 286 hp will return to France. All versions of the restyled Audi A8 receive quattro all-wheel drive and the 8-speed tiptronic gearbox as standard.

Offered from € 99,500 in Germany, the restyled Audi A8 will more than exceed € 100,000 in call price in our territory.