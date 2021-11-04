Preview Lost Ark: the free-to-play MMO that will shake Diablo IV? on PC

Lost Ark isn’t exactly a newcomer to the video game world. Indeed, even in the West, it had managed to capture the attention from its first images and aroused many envies when it was released in Korea at the end of 2018 and during its beta phases, which began a little later in Japan and Russia. . The video games section of Amazon has chosen to take care of the edition of the game in the West, and we were able to play this hack’n’slash and free to play MMO for a few hours which could well be a little tidal wave. when it is released next year.

A game of enormous proportions

Jointly developed since 2014 by Tripod Studio and Smilegate RPG, Lost Ark is therefore a free-to-play MMO that takes you into a Heroic fantasy universe where, as is customary, an evil gnaws at the world in which you are projected and, as elected, it will be for you to eliminate the threat which grows a little more every day. On the scenario side, therefore, you should not necessarily expect a revolution. The subject is fairly classic, articulated around a story that is nonetheless dense and complex if you take the trouble to interest yourself. Note, however, that it is not because the lore surrounding Lost Ark has benefited from a real background work that it is therefore very talkative. Most quests and even small cutscenes mostly boil down to a few lines that outline the main issues of your quest. However, we should not question the dimensions of the game, it is all the same 3 million words for 16,000 lines of dialogue spread over 1,500 PnJ that have been localized, which says quite a lot about the massive proportions of the game. . Moreover, from the first moments of the game, Lost Ark tells you that it will often be possible to make choices, likely to modify (partially at least) the resolution of certain quests. But the pleasure taken to browse Lost Ark lies above all in its mechanics, particularly solid.

MMO, Hack’n’slash / Action RPG

From the very first steps in Lost Ark, you will understand that the game does not mean to be stingy in content and possibilities of approach when it comes to shaping a personalized gaming experience. After creating your character via a fairly flexible interface, you will have to choose an archetype among the 5 offered, themselves comprising in all 15 subclasses which are of course variations of the main category. Mage, assassin, warrior, even if it lacks a few classes compared to the Korean version, you will easily find the right fit.. And, a nice little idea that should be common to most MMOs: you can test them out individually before jumping into the main game. You actually have a training interface in which you can summon bosses and monsters to try out all the classes of the game and choose the one that suits you the most. Once this is done, you can embark on the prologue which will teach you the basics of the commands of Lost Ark.

To put it simply, Lost Ark is a top view game. You control the movement and basic attack of your character with the click of the mouse, while the 6 skills (out of 8 that can be equipped in total) are distributed over the various keys on the keyboard. Impossible here to precisely target enemies, the orientation of your blows is conditioned by the positioning of your character. So, for those less used to this approach, it will take a little time to adapt so that your shots do not hit your targets, even if most skills are quite generous in terms of area of ​​effect. Because indeed, the game is only single target on bosses with multiple life bars, and all of the progression in the universe as in the dungeons will be based on skillful crowd control, which we will take great pleasure in. to be terraced. But as energetic and nagging as it is, Lost Ark will be difficult to master without a minimum of subtlety and knowledge of its character.. Because indeed, far from the bludgeoning of a few keys, Lost Ark forces you to think more about the best way to exploit the cycles of reloading your skills to never leave any downtime between the activations of these. Your basic moves with the mouse should only be used moderately and as a filler if you want to triumph in certain dungeons, where powerful bosses are accompanied by many minions that will have to be managed as well as possible – and as quickly as possible – while avoiding the different areas of damage that appear here and there. Because yes, there is indeed a dodge in Lost Ark, but its cooldown being 7 seconds, which means that you should not hope to be able to exploit it permanently to get you out of a bad situation.





Flexible creation and evolution of people

But luckily, if you can equip up to 8 skills, you will be able to stack a lot more and especially improve them as you gain experience. Indeed, this will not surprise anyone, as you complete quests or kill monsters, you gain experience that can be spent on different skills. Some can only be unlocked by reaching a certain level, but all previous ones already unlocked can be upgraded. These buffs aren’t in vain and aren’t just meant to vaguely improve your attack stats. They can, at certain levels, activate the “tripod” of skills. This “tripod” allows, for each talent, to apply an additional effect to it. For example, you can decrease the cooldown of a skill by 12 seconds, but will lose a few seconds of casting time of the spell.

The icing on the cake, absolutely nothing is fixed on Lost Ark and this is undoubtedly the excellent idea of ​​the game: you can at any time distribute as you see fit all the skill points previously assigned to transfer them to those of your choice. So you can always adapt your abilities according to the playing situation.. Note also that you can alternate with one click between 3 different combat configurations, so that you do not have to systematically juggle between the reallocations of talent points. Clearly, Lost Ark is very flexible and naturally forces the player to wonder about the best optimization of his skills. The result is an exhilarating gameplay and it emerges from the clashes a great brutality, a great nervousness, even if the readability is not always perfect, it must be admitted.

A little more agreed in its structure

On the structure side, Lost Ark is a little less original, but nonetheless complete. The game is divided into 7 continents divided into regions, themselves made up of different zones. It is therefore not an open world strictly speaking. Each area is closed, the paths to be taken are corridors, and have fairly compact dimensions. This is in no way a drama since, MMO requires, the back and forth are numerous and the movement of your character on foot is not particularly fast. There are, of course, a whole bunch of portals to teleport to any of them as long as it’s been unlocked first, and you’ll quickly have access to a mount to speed up movement, so overall. , the progression in Lost Ark did not seem long or boring. However, this compact aspect will not prevent the game from being quite massive, with 7 continents and multiple islands that it will be up to you to explore at your leisure. Add to that a lot of side quests, pets, world bosses, romance quests and so much more and you will understand that Lost Ark should be as solid as it is complete when released.

Free to play?

It remains to know the economic model of the game, because let us remember, despite its depth, Lost Ark will be playable for free. The game has forged a reputation for pay to win in its country of origin, whose free-to-play culture is very different from ours. We didn’t have the opportunity, in our short portion of the game, to be faced with a moment when it was useful to proceed to checkout to move forward and the store was disabled. Thus, for the moment, we can only rely on the statements of Amazon, which is working in collaboration with the development teams to overhaul the economic model. and above all better adapt it to its new adopted territories. We should therefore, keep our fingers crossed, avoid the notions of pay to win, most items in the store should be purchasable via the in-game currency. But we will still have to wait to access a higher level to have the clean heart.

Our impressions If we were able to practice Lost Ark with a character from level 10 to level 25, we have not yet been able to see all the manifest richness that it contains. But yet, this foray into the gaming world greatly seduced us. Very pretty, nervous, brutal and much more subtle than it seems, Lost Ark also offers great flexibility in character construction, generous content and a balanced challenge. It remains to be seen if the game retains its charms and density over the long term and if the economic model will not abuse this recipe which could well already overshadow the aura of Diablo.