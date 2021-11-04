Prime Audiences: The film “Les Profs” on TF1 a small leader at 3.5 million but followed by “Germinal” on France 2 and “Incroyable Talent” on M6 – Arte en forme at 1.2 million

Yesterday evening in prime-time, the film “Les Profs”, with Christian Clavier, Pierre-François Martin-Laval, Isabelle Nanty or Kev Adams, was broadcast on TF1. The “Germinal” event series continued on France 2, while France 3 offered the magazine “Faut pas rêve”. On M6, “France has an incredible talent” continued for a new unprecedented season presented by Karine Le Marchand.
Teachers
15.7% market share
3,492,000 viewers
France has an unbelievable talent
15.8% market share
3,313,000 viewers
Germinal (x2)
14.5% market share
3,213,000 viewers
Do not dream
7.9% market share
1,702,000 viewers
Love is a perfect crime
5.4% market share
1,222,000 viewers
Mallory
3.1% market share
689,000 viewers
The transporter, the series
2.5% market share
576,000 viewers
2050 – Tornadoes, floods and mega-fires: can we avoid the worst?
2.6% market share
573,000 viewers
New York, criminal section
2.2% market share
513,000 viewers
The great bookstore
2.2% market share
503,000 viewers
Murdoch’s investigations
2% market share
461,000 viewers
Super Nanny
2% market share
452,000 viewers
Valérie Lemercier: singular
2.4% market share
452,000 viewers
Asterix and the Indians
1.6% market share
369,000 viewers
Johnny English, the return
1.5% market share
330,000 viewers
My dream pool
1% market share
222,000 viewers
Large documents
0.9% market share
218,000 viewers
Mostly Ghostly 3: A Night in the Haunted House
0.5% market share
123,000 viewers
