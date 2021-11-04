More

    Prime Audiences: The film “Les Profs” on TF1 a small leader at 3.5 million but followed by “Germinal” on France 2 and “Incroyable Talent” on M6 – Arte en forme at 1.2 million

    Yesterday evening in prime-time, the film “Les Profs”, with Christian Clavier, Pierre-François Martin-Laval, Isabelle Nanty or Kev Adams, was broadcast on TF1. The “Germinal” event series continued on France 2, while France 3 offered the magazine “Faut pas rêve”. On M6, “France has an incredible talent” continued for a new unprecedented season presented by Karine Le Marchand.


    Teachers
    15.7% market share

    3,492,000 viewers


    France has an unbelievable talent
    15.8% market share

    3,313,000 viewers


    Germinal (x2)
    14.5% market share

    3,213,000 viewers


    Do not dream
    7.9% market share

    1,702,000 viewers


    Love is a perfect crime
    5.4% market share

    1,222,000 viewers


    Mallory
    3.1% market share

    689,000 viewers


    The transporter, the series
    2.5% market share

    576,000 viewers


    2050 – Tornadoes, floods and mega-fires: can we avoid the worst?
    2.6% market share


    573,000 viewers


    New York, criminal section
    2.2% market share

    513,000 viewers


    The great bookstore
    2.2% market share

    503,000 viewers


    Murdoch’s investigations
    2% market share

    461,000 viewers


    Super Nanny
    2% market share

    452,000 viewers


    Valérie Lemercier: singular
    2.4% market share

    452,000 viewers


    Asterix and the Indians
    1.6% market share

    369,000 viewers


    Johnny English, the return
    1.5% market share

    330,000 viewers


    My dream pool
    1% market share

    222,000 viewers


    Large documents
    0.9% market share

    218,000 viewers


    Mostly Ghostly 3: A Night in the Haunted House
    0.5% market share

    123,000 viewers

