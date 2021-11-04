Prime Gaming: 5 big Electronic Arts games soon to be offered to subscribers, the first already known

Without the subscription Premium increases in price, the quality of the games offered through Prime Gaming has taken it up a notch in recent months. You just have to see the November program with Dragon Age Inquisition, Control: Ultimate Edition and Rise of the Tomb Raider to see it.

Amazon will visibly keep pace for a while, in particular thanks to a partnership with Electronic Arts. 5 publisher productions will be granted to subscribers soon : 4 of them are scheduled for 2022, but the first will arrive in December. This is the PC version of Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, the improved edition of the racing game released last year. Next to that, Prime Gaming will also give access to bonuses for Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042 or games EA Sports.

Prime Gaming offers include: Apex Legends – Starting November 5, Prime members will be able to claim the Prime Legend of the Month Pack, inspired by Ash. It includes an Epic Legend skin, a Rare weapon skin, and a Rare Legend portrait. Other packs will be available until the end of 2022. Battlefield 2042 – To celebrate the launch of the latest episode of this saga, Prime members will have free access to a Specialist Skin, Weapon Skin, and Vehicle Skin in December. Other content will be offered in the coming months. Free Games with Prime – New EA games will also be offered such as Dragon Age: Inquisition, available since November 1st. From December 1, it will be Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered that will be recoverable. Prime members can get a code by visiting gaming.amazon.com. All you have to do is enter it on PC via the Origin platform. Four more EA games will then be offered before summer 2022.

More free content for EA Sports games – Finally, Prime members can expect to receive content for their favorite sports games in the coming months.

You can still subscribe to Amazon prime and its services for € 5.99 per month or € 49.99 per year, and even € 24.99 per year if you are a student.

