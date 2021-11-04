More

    Prince Albert at the heart of a plot? Stéphane Bern’s revelations

    Entertainment


    In the columns of Paris Match, on newsstands Thursday, November 4, 2021, Stéphane Bern returned to the affairs that are shaking the Monegasque principality. For several days, according to her information, she has had to face “an attempt at destabilization”.

    What is happening on the Rock? If it is not the absence of Charlene of Monaco, it is another affair that shakes up the Principality of Monaco. As Stéphane Bern reveals in an editorial published in Paris Match, on newsstands Thursday, November 4, 2021, the principality must face a “attempt to destabilize. Websites, all based abroad, are fed by fake news and slanderous articles on the Rock. According to a source familiar with the matter, the objective is clear: “get hold of the Rock“. As for the Palace, there is no question of being impressed or even worse, panicked. “All this the thesis of a large-scale operation intended to undermine the authority of the sovereign prince. “

    Thereby, several relatives of prince albert of monaco would be in the viewfinder while the latter would be, still according to the Palace, “known for their integrity and dedication to the public cause. They are therefore not targeted by chance“. Despite the investigations of the services of the Rock helped by those of the French State, it was not possible to get hold of the people at the origin of all this bad information. It would be a job. professional with large means estimated between 5 and 10 million euros.

    Albert of Monaco does not intend to backtrack

    Still according to information from the Elysée Heritage gentleman, the sponsors of all this fake news would seek to prevent further nominations and a reshuffle which should take place after the National Day of November 19, 2021. However, Prince Albert does not want to go back and does not intend to back down. “These manipulations, carried out from foreign sites protected by anonymity and using false names, do not impress me, on the contrary. I stay the course“, he thus launched.

