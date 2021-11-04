PSG football – Lionel Messi prefers Argentina, PSG is enraged

The Argentinian press boasted when they saw Lionel Messi in the list to challenge Uruguay and Brazil in the shock of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

If Argentina is almost already qualified for the meeting in Qatar, these prestigious matches are salivating and obviously this is the case for the PSG striker. The latter was severely shaken during the last international break, to the point of taking time to pick up the pace with Paris. But, injured against Lille last Friday, the former Barcelona player has still not returned to the field, and his presence against Bordeaux this weekend is still very uncertain. And yet, he has been called up along with Angel Di Maria and another injured PSG, Leandro Paredes, for the upcoming matches. Seeing him do more than 10,000 kilometers despite his physical glitches to be aligned in South American shocks clearly does not delight PSG, which however can not do anything about it. Even the Argentinian press was surprised to see that Lionel Messi, unfit for a decisive Champions League match against Leipzig, could return in sufficient form for the national team.

Lionel Messi will never be ready with PSG

# SelecciónMayor Estos son los futbolistas citados 📋 por el entrenador @lioscaloni para la próxima doble fecha de Eliminatorias 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/0zpgfAtjMX

– Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) November 3, 2021

The country’s major daily, Clarin, recalls that, by signing his contract, Lionel Messi let it be known that the Argentine selection would always be a priority in his career. A deal accepted by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, who will therefore very likely let go of his six-fold Golden Ball without flinching, even if he has not returned to the field. Especially in selection, Lionel Messi simply does not know the sidelines, and is systematically aligned as a holder and for 90 minutes. Among the supporters of PSG, it is in any case a little difficult to digest. ” Lionel Messi handed over to play Argentina matches and injured with PSG “,” we pay their salary so that they play more matches with their nation than with PSG “, So sorry some fans, for whom Lionel Messi will never be able to regain form with these trips, fatigue and the impossibility of chaining with Paris SG.