PSG has given its approval for the selection of Lionel Messi

Landed at PSG free from any contract from FC Barcelona, Lionel messi had a mixed start under its new colors. Decisive in Champions League, the Pulga still has not found the net in the league. Add to that some muscle discomfort, and you get the table of the first two months of theArgentinian in Paris.





For the moment, nothing alarming of course. Nevertheless, given the observation made a little above, some were surprised at his recent summons with Argentina. It must be said that the number 30 Ile-de-France missed the last two meetings of the club of the capital because of physical problems. And RMC comes to light up our lantern somewhat this Thursday: indeed, the PSG, in consultation with its medical staff, has thus issued his endorsement for a selection of Messi during this umpteenth international break.

In front of Leipzig (2-2, 4th day of the group stage of the Champions League), Ile-de-France decision-makers did not want to take any risk with their element by leaving it at rest, relates us RMC. Therefore, the former blaugrana should be at the disposal of Mauricio Pochettino in front of Bordeaux this week-end before flying away with his selection. Two big shocks will be on the program : the’Uruguay (November 13) and, above all, the Brazil (November 17). Two matches counting towards qualifying for the World Cup 2022.