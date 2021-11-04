PSG held in check in Leipzig in the Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were held to a 2-2 check at RB Leipzig on November 3, 2021, in the Champions League. Also in Group A, Manchester City dominated FC Bruges 4-1.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is decidedly far from irresistible since the start of this 2021-2022 season. The Champions League match in Leipzig on November 3 confirmed PSG’s current lack of consistency.

A catastrophic start to the match for PSG

From the 15th second of this meeting, striker André Silva thus frightened the Parisian defenders by starting behind their backs and forcing their goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, to intervene. The Portuguese was offside, however.

In the 8th minute of play, Christopher Nkunku punished the catastrophic start of his former club. The Franco-Congolese striker of the RBL takes a plunging uncrossed header a cross from the left: 1-0.

In the process, the ordeal continues for PSG. Midfielder Danilo Pereira pushes André Silva from behind who collapses into the box. Penalty. Fortunately for the visitors, their goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma repelled Silva’s shot.

An unexpected scorer Georginio Wijnaldum

This parade of Donnarumma galvanizes its partners, so far overwhelmed. In the 21st minute, midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum equalized, after a great collective movement. Served in the axis by striker Kylian Mbappé, the Dutchman gives the air to PSG: 1-1.





He even turns into a providential scorer. Because in the 39th minute, he doubled the bet by taking a head ball sent by defender Marquinhos, following a corner: 1-2. Incredible turnaround: PSG could have been led 2-0 …

PSG punished

Kylian Mbappé even has the 1-3 ball. But the French then lost a duel with goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi (45th + 2), just before the break. And he is still clumsy with a shot too removed, at the conclusion of a counter-attack, after half-time (52nd). Shortly after the hour of play, Gulácsi again intervenes in front of him (64th).

Parisians will regret these multiple missed opportunities. Just before the final whistle, the referee awarded a logical penalty to the German club for a charge from defender Presnel Kimpembe on Nkunku. In a tense atmosphere, Dominik Szoboszlai equalizes: 2-2, 90th + 2. This time, Gianluigi Donnarumma did not work a miracle. PSG will try to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League on November 24, on the ground of a Manchester City which crushed FC Bruges 4-1 …

UEFA Champions League 2021-2022: Matchday 4 results

GROUP A

RB Leipzig (Germany) – Paris Saint-Germain (France) 2-2

Manchester City (England) – FC Bruges (Belgium) 4-1

GROUP B

AC Milan (Italy) – FC Porto (Portugal) 1-1

Liverpool (England) – Atletico de Madrid (Spain) 2-0

GROUP C

Sporting Portugal (Portugal) – Besiktas (Turkey) 4-0

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) – Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 1-3

GROUP D

Real Madrid (Spain) – Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 2-1

Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova) – Inter Milan (Italy) 1-3