PSG | PSG – Clash: This surrealist exit on Neymar after Leipzig!

Frustrated after the draw conceded by Leipzig against PSG (2-2), Jesse Marsch, the coach of the German club, attacked the referee and his management of the Neymar case.





By conceding a draw against the PSG (2-2), the RB Leipzig is now excluded from the race for the knockout stages of the Champions League with only one point taken in four games. A frustrating situation for the Germans who will now have to fight against Bruges to be donated in Europa League. After the meeting, Jesse marsch actually seemed quite annoyed. The coach of RB Leipzig attacked the young referee of the match Andreas Ekberg (36 years old), and in particular his way of handling Neymar.

“It was as if the referee wanted an autograph from Neymar after the match”