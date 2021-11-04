PSG | PSG – Clash: This surrealist exit on Neymar after Leipzig!

Football – PSG
Frustrated after the draw conceded by Leipzig against PSG (2-2), Jesse Marsch, the coach of the German club, attacked the referee and his management of the Neymar case.
By conceding a draw against the PSG (2-2), the RB Leipzig is now excluded from the race for the knockout stages of the Champions League with only one point taken in four games. A frustrating situation for the Germans who will now have to fight against Bruges to be donated in Europa League. After the meeting, Jesse marsch actually seemed quite annoyed. The coach of RB Leipzig attacked the young referee of the match Andreas Ekberg (36 years old), and in particular his way of handling Neymar.
“It was as if the referee wanted an autograph from Neymar after the match”
” I was really angry with the referee’s performance from the start of the match. I have often seen all these big clubs get all the respect from the referees. The only thing that changes is when I intensify my emotions. I repeat: either you swallow everything or you react with emotion to get a little more respect. In many moments it was as if he wanted an autograph from Neymar after the game. Of course, it’s good to have Mbappé, Neymar and Di Maria here in Leipzig. But let’s have a normal match that we can say: it was fair. He didn’t protect us and that was my only way to show him my anger. He was not good. Even for the second penalty, he had to watch the VAR when the fault was obvious! “, He launches in remarks granted to DAZN.